Five Business Big Pictures: A New Strategy Framework for the Age of AI

Photo of a printout of the downloadable PDF of The Five Business Big Pictures paper (April 2026)

As AI erodes strategic thinking, a new framework built on two first-principles theories identifies five levels at which it operates — and how to develop it

Strategy is the adaptive, purposeful formula for success at the broadest meaningful resolution at which a system — managed and orchestrated by a human being — can be described.” — Cristian Mitreanu

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Researcher and educator Cristian Mitreanu today announces the Five Business Big Pictures — the first strategy framework that operates across all five levels of strategic thinking, from the individual decision to the economy. Built on two first-principles theories and grounded in complexity science, it gives each level its own formula for success, offering educators, L&D professionals, coaches, parents, and self-learners a unified approach to the capabilities AI makes more urgent.The central claim: strategic thinking is not one skill at different altitudes. It is five genuinely different capabilities, each requiring a different instrument: cognition (Individual Level), an AI tool portfolio (Human-AI Level), a product portfolio (Product Level), a company (Company Level), and the economy itself (Economy Level). The framework distinguishes strategy (the formula for success at each level) from strategic thinking (the capability to find and adapt it). It develops both.The timing is not incidental. AI-driven cognitive offloading is raising alarms across education, business, and public policy. The decisions AI handles best (structured, data-rich, optimizable) are the ones that have historically absorbed professional cognitive effort. What remains demands genuine strategic judgment. AI does not reduce the demand for strategic thinking; it concentrates it.Its foundation: two first-principles theories Mitreanu developed over two decades of research. The One-Need Theory of Behavior explains how individuals pursue successful existence through a hierarchical structure of needs, identifying the mechanism that drives commoditization. The Ofmos Theory of Business extends that process to companies and economies, naming commoditization as an emergent structural force and innovation as its strategic counterforce. Together, they give strategic dynamics a unified account from the individual decision to the economy.This unity offers a practical advantage. The major frameworks dominating business education (Porter's Five Forces, the BCG matrix, dynamic capabilities, jobs-to-be-done, disruptive innovation) were each developed independently between the 1960s and 1990s, at a specific level, on different theoretical assumptions. A learner must integrate them alone; most never do. The Five Business Big Pictures reveals the common foundation: each is a partial view of dynamics the foundational theories describe from first principles."Every previous definition of strategy was written before AI forced the question of what remains human," said Mitreanu. "Strategic thinking — the ability to hold a complex system together across time, under uncertainty, through judgment no algorithm can replicate — is not being replaced by AI. It is being concentrated by AI. The people who develop that capability in others — educators, L&D professionals, coaches, parents — are not becoming less relevant. They are becoming essential."The architecture also yields the Five Levels definition of strategy: "Strategy is the adaptive, purposeful formula for success at the broadest meaningful resolution at which a system — managed and orchestrated by a human being — can be described." It is the first definition operating across all five levels.The full framework is at ofmos.com/the-strategy-framework. The foundational theories are at ofmos.com/the-foundational-theories. An essay on why this framework matters now is at ofmos.com/why-now.About the ResearcherCristian Mitreanu is a behavior and strategy researcher, product professional, and educator based in San Francisco. His research, which began in 2002, produced two foundational theories — the One-Need Theory of Behavior and the Ofmos Theory of Business — and the patented game system (US11285378, USD833533) at the core of OFMOS. He has taught at Stanford Continuing Studies, published in MIT Sloan Management Review, and founded TEDxUIUC.About Ofmos UniverseOfmos Universe — The Human Strategist Platform — empowers professionals, students, and lifelong learners with the decision-making and strategic thinking capabilities that are becoming essential in a business-centric, AI-powered world. The platform is being built around a unified body of knowledge anchored in two foundational theories — the One-Need Theory of Behavior and the Ofmos Theory of Business — and delivers through four experiential pillars: OFMOS(games and simulations), BizBigPic™ (courses), Spointra™ (books and companions), and RedefiningStrategy™ (tools and consulting). OFMOSEssential, the first published entry in a spectrum of tabletop strategy experiences, is the experiential component of five strategy learning solutions structured by the Five Business Big Pictures.

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