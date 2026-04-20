Office of the Governor — Flag Order — Gov. Green Lowers Flags to Honor Former Gov. Ariyoshi

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN ORDERS FLAGS LOWERED STATEWIDE IN HONOR OF FORMER GOVERNOR GEORGE R. ARIYOSHI



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 20, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced the lowering of flags to honor the life and legacy of former Governor George R. Ariyoshi, Hawaiʻi’s third and longest-serving governor in state history. He led the state from 1974 to 1986. Ariyoshi died peacefully Sunday night, surrounded by his family — he was 100.

Born March 12, 1926, in Honolulu to Japanese immigrant parents, Ariyoshi was a historic figure in Hawaiʻi and national politics, becoming the first Asian-American elected governor of any U.S. state. His leadership helped guide Hawaiʻi through its early post-statehood decades, marked by economic transition, growth and the strengthening of state institutions.

Ariyoshi served in the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Service during World War II as a Japanese-English interpreter. He went on to earn degrees from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan Law School, then dedicated his life to public service.

Ariyoshi served in the Territorial Legislature, the Hawaiʻi State Senate and as lieutenant governor before assuming the governorship and winning election in his own right. Known for his steady, disciplined leadership and deep respect for public service, he was reelected twice and remained active in civic and professional life long after leaving office.

“Governor Ariyoshi devoted his life to Hawaiʻi with humility, discipline and an unwavering sense of responsibility to the people he served,” Governor Green said. “He led our state during a pivotal moment with quiet strength and integrity, and his legacy as a trailblazer and public servant will endure for generations. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones.”

Flag Order

In honor of former Gov. George R. Ariyoshi and in recognition of his extraordinary service to the state of Hawaiʻi, Governor Green has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the state of Hawaiʻi be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, all state offices and agencies and all Hawaiʻi National Guard facilities.

Flags shall be lowered effective immediately and remain at half-staff through sunset on the day of his memorial service, which will be announced.

This order reflects the gratitude of the people of Hawaiʻi for Governor Ariyoshi’s historic leadership, lifelong commitment to public service and lasting contributions to the state.

Images, courtesy the Office of the Governor, may be found here .

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