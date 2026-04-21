Sen. Chuck Schumer lays out priorities for health care reform

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Congress must set aside partisanship to address urgent health care issues, including affordability and access to care.

“We will never stop working to make health care more affordable,” Schumer said. “This should never be a partisan issue.”

Schumer also discussed changes to the Affordable Care Act and decried the expiration of the enhanced premium tax credits. His priorities are to lower prescription drug costs and increase federal funding for health research. He urged hospital and health system leaders to share their stories with Congress to achieve the policy goals they seek.

“Hospitals are unique in the health care system,” Schumer said. “You serve everyone who walks through the doors in all kinds of communities. … Our legislators need to understand what you’re facing. They need to understand the … role you play in the life of every community you serve. You need to talk about people who are living good lives because of what you’ve been able to do.”