Sen. Susan Collins spotlights rural hospitals, workforce and medical research

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, in conversation with Immediate Past President of the Maine Hospital Association Steven Michaud, emphasized her longtime support of hospitals and access to health care. Collins underscored the importance of federal funding for medical research and strengthening the health care workforce. On a personal note, Collins spoke on the importance of family caregivers, recounting her family’s story.

Collins said she was “very alarmed” at proposed budget cuts to the National Institutes of Health, which she successfully fought against. “We need to make sure that America continues to be the global leader in biomedical research. I don’t want to lose our young scientists and researchers to other countries.”

Collins also spoke on the importance of the Rural Health Transformation Fund to her home state of Maine. “This program is potentially literally lifesaving. What I’ve found in my state is that if you lose a rural hospital ... people feel they can’t live in that area of the state, and that is something this fund needs to help us solve.”