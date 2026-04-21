CMS Administrator Oz and Deputy Administrator Brillman discuss agency’s focus on innovation, reducing waste

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, M.D., and CMS Deputy Administrator and Director of Medicaid and CHIP Dan Brillman sat down with Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health and AHA chair-elect, for a discussion about the changes that have occurred in CMS in the past year, as well as how they intend to move forward.

Oz described the agency’s focus this year on working with insurers to reduce the need for prior authorizations. In addition, both Oz and Brillman spoke on the agency’s drive to reduce unnecessary spending; Oz estimated that 5% of CMS’ budget, or about $100 billion, is lost to fraud, waste and abuse.

Brillman spoke on the new community engagement standards that require most Medicaid recipients to perform a certain number of employment or volunteer hours to maintain their eligibility for benefits, which Brillman said provides “paths to prosperity” for beneficiaries, saying, “if we get someone a higher income so they no longer need services, that’s a win for all Americans.”

Technology, especially the use of artificial intelligence, was also acknowledged as an important advancement, with Oz saying that current technology offers “a generational opportunity to fix health care,” noting that “I do not see a way to make health care as great as it could be without AI.”