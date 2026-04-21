Rep. Greg Landsman speaks on reducing costs, reforming prior authorizations, importance of stories

Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and its Subcommittee on Health, spoke with Mike Abrams, president and CEO of the Ohio Hospital Association, about Landsman’s efforts in Congress to address issues currently facing the health care field. He spoke on the importance of reducing health care costs, addressing how prior authorizations often delay care and increase hospitals’ costs, and holding commercial insurers accountable overall. In addition, he shared how health care leaders can most effectively approach their federal and state legislators.