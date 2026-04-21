Event Hire Sydney to partner with Glow Furniture Hire at Vivid Sydney

illuminated furniture hire Sydney glow furniture hire Sydney

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event Hire Sydney is one of the leading providers of party equipment including marquees, chairs, tables, lighting, glow furniture, sound equipment and styling products.Event Hire Sydney is pleased to announce its engagement with local Sydney company “ Glow Furniture Hire ” to bring together multiple events at this year’s Vivid Sydney festival 2026 Vivid is a festival of all things bright and light, that typically runs from late May and into June each year. The festival was created in 2009 by Destination NSW and has been going from strength to strength. Starting off as a small showing of light activations prepared by various artists and lighting companies, it has since grown to be one of the most popular attractions for both tourists and locals alike in NSW.The festival now encompasses a mix of brand activations, lighting displays, art installations, music and DJ’s, comedy and food. Vivid attracts over 2 millions visitors each year and continues to keep growing and evolving. Its coverage has grown to span outside on the Sydney CBD into nearby locations across North Sydney and the Eastern suburbs.Event Hire Sydney has recently been engaged to provide a range of equipment for the festival, from a range of private clients, to hotels and big brands. Due to the large number of equipment requested, from marquees, to market stalls, lighting and glow furniture, Event Hire Sydney has engaged the help of Glow Furniture Hire to help bring some of the activations together.Event Hire Sydney managing director Rebecca Holmes had this to say: We are pleased to engage GFH to help us bring some of the many activations we are building at Vivid Sydney. GFH's experience and expertise in illuminated furniture and decorations will deliver the shortfall of equipment that we need to bring the spaces together. We look forward to working together to make this year’s Vivid bigger and better than the previous festivals.About Event Hire SydneyEvent Hire Sydney is a large scale event hire company started in 2012. It services an array of private, corporate and business customers for event equipment and provides a delivery service across NSW.Contact: Sarah Holmesemail: info@eventhiresydney.com.auPH: (02) 7229 3298

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