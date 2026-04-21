CMR Institute Celebrates 60 Years of Elevating Life Sciences Education and is Built for What’s Next

CMR marks 6 decades of customer-centric solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, powered by a model engineered to fit their customers’ reality.

Every shift in the market is an opportunity to refine how we listen, how we think, and how we activate strategy. The life sciences market will continue to change, and so will we.” — Sharon Lustig, President and CEO at CMR Institute

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMR Institute ( cmrinstitute.org ), the nation's leading nonprofit provider of educational resources for life sciences professionals, today announced the launch of its 60th anniversary celebration, marking six decades of customer-first solutions and high-touch, personalized service across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries since its founding on April 18, 1966.“Reaching 60 years isn’t about longevity, it’s about relevance,” said Sharon Lustig, President and CEO at CMR Institute . “Our role has never been to ask our customers to adapt to us. It’s always been to understand their world, their challenges, and their customers, and to shape our thinking, our structure, and our solutions around them. That mindset has allowed us to stay relevant for 60 years.”The life sciences industry of 2026 looks nothing like the one CMR Institute was born into, and neither does CMR. “We’ve never believed in standing still,” added Sharon Lustig, President and CEO. “Every shift in the market is an opportunity to refine how we listen, how we think, and how we activate strategy. The life sciences market will continue to change, and so will we. Because when you’re built to adapt to your customers, decades of evolution isn’t a milestone, it’s the model.”For 60 years, CMR Institute has evolved with a changing healthcare landscape, embracing emerging technologies to shape an organization engineered to fit its customers and built for what comes next. That distinct ability to adapt has transformed the CMR offering from print-only certification programs into a comprehensive, multi-modal learning ecosystem powered by advanced technology and spanning more than 300 topic areas, from clinical science and pharmacology to healthcare business strategy, ethics, compliance, and evidence-based medicine. The Institute's courses and programs remain the recognized standard for life sciences professional education in the United States.What began with a handful of visionary physicians and five founding pharmaceutical companies, united by a shared belief that better-educated representatives make better partners to clinicians, has grown into an organization that has educated hundreds of thousands of life sciences professionals and partnered with hundreds of innovative life sciences companies worldwide.“Sixty years ago, a group of physicians made a bold assertion: improving the depth and quality of education for pharmaceutical representatives would directly enhance patient care. That conviction has paid off, driving hundreds of thousands of more informed conversations between better-prepared representatives and the clinicians they serve. As Chair of the Board, I am proud to steward an institution whose founding mission is as vital and relevant today as it was in 1966,” said Barbara B. Lockee, Ph.D., Chair, CMR Institute Board of Directors and Associate Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and Professor, Instructional Design & Technology at Virginia Tech.“At CMR Institute, we've never lost sight of what drives us: the professionals who trust us with their growth, and the companies that trust us to prepare their teams for some of the most consequential conversations in healthcare,” added Sharon Lustig, President and CEO, CMR Institute. “Sixty years is a achievement, but it’s also just the beginning. It’s a foundation built by generations of students who showed up ready to learn and partners who believed that excellence in this industry is worth the investment. Our team builds on that every day, continuously driving toward what’s next and poised to lead for decades to come.”ABOUT CMR INSTITUTECMR Institute is a nonprofit organization founded in 1966 and dedicated to advancing the professional competency of life sciences industry professionals. Through rigorous, science-grounded, and business-relevant educational programs, CMR Institute equips pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device professionals with the knowledge and skills to serve healthcare providers and patients with excellence. Learn more at cmrinstitute.org.

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