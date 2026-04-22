A $200 Million Luxury 88 Terrace Home Masterplanned Community LAYA Residences Launches In Brisbane’s North

LAYA Residences LAYA Residences Wellness Amenities - Pool LAYA Residences Master Bedroom

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new 88-home luxury terrace community has launched in Brisbane’s northern suburbs with the introduction of LAYA Residences in Taigum, a masterplanned residential development designed to deliver architecturally designed homes for owner-occupiers.Located at 189–203 Beams Road, Taigum, the 88-home LAYA Residences masterplanned terrace development occupies a 22,000sqm site, introducing the first luxury terrace home development of its kind to the northern Brisbane suburb, only 15 kilometres from the CBD.A key feature of LAYA Residences' 88 terrace home masterplanned community is the Solace Club, a private 600sqm wellness retreat designed exclusively for residents, featuring an 18-metre heated swimming pool, hot and cold plunge pools, sauna, steam room and state-of-the-art gymnasium, alongside indoor-outdoor lounge areas, daybeds and BBQ entertaining spaces set within landscaped surrounds.The Stage One first release of 32 LAYA Residences architecturally designed terrace homes has now been brought to the market for the first time, offering 22 three-bedroom homes with multi-purpose rooms suitable for study or flexible living, alongside 10 four-bedroom residences, each offering side-by-side double garagesLAYA Residences are priced from $1.6 million, with spacious floorplans ranging from 200sqm to 233sqm, designed primarily for owner-occupiers seeking architectural design, generous living space and low-maintenance living.Civil works have already begun, with Stage One construction scheduled to commence in May 2026 and completion anticipated in March 2027.The development is being delivered by TRK Property Group , an integrated developer and builder that ensures quality control from concept through to completion, providing buyers with additional construction certainty.TRK Property Group Managing Director Arpan Kohli said LAYA Residences was designed to introduce a new level of architectural and interior design luxury terrace homes, with exclusive lifestyle wellness amenities to the northern Brisbane market.“The size of the 22,000sqm site allowed us to create a masterplanned residential environment incorporating landscaped green spaces and a dedicated wellness precinct that significantly elevates the lifestyle offering for residents.“The name LAYA, meaning place of rest, reflects the development’s focus on creating a residential sanctuary designed to deliver a calm and refined luxury living environment for residents.“Stage One of LAYA Residences introduces a type of residential product that has been largely absent across Brisbane’s northside, with architecturally designed, spacious terrace homes with the level of quality and wellness amenity normally associated with premium inner-city developments.“The inclusion of a wellness centre within the development was central to the project’s design philosophy.“Solace Club has been designed as a place where residents can recharge, exercise and socialise within their own community environment.“It is rare to see a terrace home development include this level of lifestyle amenity, particularly in established suburban locations such as Taigum,” Mr Kohli said.Designed by MAS Architecture Studio, LAYA Residences draws inspiration from Mediterranean architecture, combining warm materials, clean architectural lines and generous proportions with contemporary Australian residential design.The terrace homes feature high ceilings, expansive living areas and carefully planned layouts designed to maximise natural light and cross-ventilation, while maintaining privacy within the residential community.LAYA Residences Head of Sales Imika Neylan said the development had already generated strong enquiry from both local owner-occupier buyers and interstate purchasers.“LAYA Residences reflects growing demand across Brisbane for higher-quality housing as buyers look for alternatives to traditional detached homes.“We’re seeing strong enquiry from homeowners across Brisbane’s northern suburbs who are looking to move from older houses into something brand new without compromising on space, garage capacity while gaining access to exclusive wellness lifestyle amenities.“Terrace homes are well established in Sydney and Melbourne but remain relatively limited in Brisbane’s suburban markets, creating an opportunity for architecturally designed homes that deliver house-sized living with lower maintenance.“There has also been early interest from interstate buyers, particularly from Sydney and Melbourne, who are familiar with terrace home living and recognise the opportunity to secure high-quality residential property in South East Queensland.“There is nothing currently available in Taigum or the surrounding suburbs offering this level of architectural design, generous floorplan sizes and resident wellness amenities,” Ms Neylan said.The quiet suburban setting of LAYA Residences offers strong connectivity to major Brisbane lifestyle and infrastructure destinations, located in close proximity to the Westfield Chermside Shopping Centre, private and public schools, Brisbane Airport, the Gateway Motorway and just 15 kilometres north of the Brisbane CBD.For further information or to arrange a private appointment, visit www.layaresidences.com.au or phone 0402 521 043.

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