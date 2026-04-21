Driving Impact: The 8th Annual Miracles for Kids Golf Invitational Brings Community Together for Families in Need

Team WCM Investment Management: Nick Maroutsos, Mark Dreschler Andrew Weichert, Zac Cerniglia 1st Place Team EPIC with Rams Cheerleaders: Vinny Perricone, John Fyke, Chris Justice, Richie Hogan, & David Heil from David August Inc. Perricone foursome: Andy Rovzar, Bob Rovzar, Michael Rovzar, Jim Kalmbach

The charity event, presented by Perricone Farms and Natalie’s, at Santa Ana Country Club raises a record $300,000+

We are deeply grateful to every supporter who showed up to make a difference. The funds raised will support families facing the unimaginable challenges of caring for a critically-ill child.” — Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 8th Annual Miracles for Kids Golf Invitational , presented by Perricone Farms and Natalie’s, brought together a powerful community of supporters for a meaningful day of golf, connection, and giving back, raising critical funds to support families with critically-ill children. Held on April 13, 2026, at the prestigious Santa Ana Country Club, the event welcomed golfers, sponsors, partners, and volunteers for an elevated experience centered on impact.Set against one of Orange County’s premier private courses, players began the day receiving gifts including custom G/Fore polos and melin hats, as well as player package opportunities to own the newest in G/Fore golf shoes. Guests enjoyed a full schedule of programming, beginning with morning wellness activations from iFlex, Adapt Sports Medicine, Empowered Elixir, and AuraWell. The day continued with a chipping clinic led by retired PGA Tour Pro Woody Blackburn and a Mega Putt challenge hosted by lady pro Sam Stockton. A thoughtfully curated lineup of on-course activations featuring SoCal favorites such as The Rooftop Bar and The Stand, rounded out by high end brands Codigo Tequila and Weber Ranch Vodka, kept the players energized and the pace moving. Interactive golf challenges and three highly valued hole-in-one prize opportunities, including a Rolex from Happy Jewelers, foursome at Pebble Beach with private air, and a 3-year lease on a Fletcher Jones 2026 Mercedes Benz sedan kept players focused. The day culminated in a $1,000,000 shoot out and championship-style Derby finale, giving winners the chance to take home custom sport coats and athleisure designed by Championship Sponsor David August.Signature moments throughout the day included curated food and beverage experiences from Perricone Farms and Natalie’s, appearances by the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders, and high-energy on-course engagement designed to inspire and connect participants to the mission.“It was an incredible day filled with purpose, generosity, and community,” said Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. “We are deeply grateful to every supporter who showed up to make a difference. The funds raised will support families facing the unimaginable challenges of caring for a critically-ill child.”Funds raised from the annual event directly support Miracles for Kids programs , providing financial assistance, housing, wellness support, and essential services to families navigating the emotional and financial strain of life-threatening childhood illness.Golf champions of the day included:1st Place Team: Epic Insurance Brokers & Consultants2nd Place Team: Frome Family Foundation3rd Place Team: Live Like Rich FoundationMega Putt Winner: Bob Rovzar, Team Perricone Farms & Natalie’sClosest-to-the-Pin: BJ Douchett, Team The StandA special thank you to the following Lead Sponsors that made this day possible:Presenting Sponsor: Perricone Farms and Natalie’sHole-In-One-Sponsor: WCM Investment ManagementReception Sponsor: WCM Investment ManagementChampionship Sponsor: David AugustParty Point Sponsor: Campion PavingCart Sponsor: TRAFFIKWater Hazard Sponsor: The Leeson GroupWelcome Gift Sponsor: EPIC Insurance Brokers & ConsultantsThe success of the 8th Annual Miracles for Kids Golf Invitational reflects the strength of a community united in purpose. Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, families facing crisis receive the stability and care they need when it matters most. Learn more at https://miraclesforkids.org/ # # #ABOUT MIRACLES FOR KIDS: Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launching in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 22 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2024, 84.2 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Dallas and Phoenix Children’s Hospitals. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.

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