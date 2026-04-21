Ruchi Pinniger Delivers Keynote on Redefining Prosperity at Women in Leadership Summit

Taking care of our finances is one of the most powerful forms of self-care, and this conversation is long overdue. ” — Ruchi Pinniger

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruchi Pinniger, Founder and CEO of Watch Her Prosper , is delivering a keynote address today at the Well Defined Women in Leadership Summit, taking place Tuesday, April 21, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM EST at 140 Broadway in New York City. A former Wall Street hedge fund CFO turned international speaker and venture capital investor, Pinniger is known for empowering women-led service-based businesses through a powerful combination of financial strategy and holistic wealth-building practices. Through Watch Her Prosper, she has helped thousands of entrepreneurs transform their financial outcomes by aligning business success with personal prosperity.Her keynote, “Redefining Prosperity: Designing A Financial Life That Supports Your Dreams and Purpose,” focuses on reframing financial success as a values-driven and intentional practice. “I’m honored to bring the message of Redefining Prosperity™ to this stage,” said Pinniger. “Taking care of our finances is one of the most powerful forms of self-care, and this conversation is long overdue. This is about giving women the tools and perspective to design a financial life that truly supports who they are and where they’re going.”Pinniger is a sought-after voice on financial leadership, conscious wealth creation, and the intersection of money and mindset. She has spoken at leading institutions including Princeton University and NYU, serves as the Official Money Expert for Carla Hall’s Sweet Heritage Magazine, and has received honors including the Entreprenista 100 Award and the Entrepreneur Champions Award. Her keynote today is expected to deliver both strategic insight and practical frameworks for attendees ready to build sustainable, purpose-driven financial success.

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