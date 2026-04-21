GMCELL Unveils Battery Innovations at Hong Kong and Canton Fairs

SHENZHEN, CHINA, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMCELL (Shenzhen Gaojuneng Technology Co., Ltd.), a leading global power solutions provider, today announced its participation in the 2026 Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) and the 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair). Through this strategic dual-exhibition showcase, GMCELL is presenting its next-generation 1.5V constant voltage rechargeable lithium series, high-performance primary lithium batteries, and green energy solutions that pioneer the latest digital passport and labeling compliance standards for European and North American markets.

Disrupting the Status Quo: 1.5V USB-C Direct-Charge Lithium Batteries Take Center Stage

As electronic devices increasingly demand high-frequency and high-drain power, GMCELL’s next-generation rechargeable lithium series emerged as the absolute focal point of the exhibitions. The highly anticipated 1.5V USB-C rechargeable AA/AAA lithium battery disrupts traditional charging modes with its revolutionary design. Featuring a built-in Type-C port, it eliminates the need for bulky external chargers, significantly enhancing portability while offering ultra-long cycle life and exceptional economic value.

Alongside the USB-C series, GMCELL is also featuring an 8-slot fast-charging AA/AAA lithium battery kit. The entire rechargeable lithium lineup boasts a constant 1.5V output and superior energy density, delivering robust power that perfectly aligns with the global market's urgent shift toward green, low-carbon, and highly sustainable energy.

Furthermore, GMCELL is showcasing its widely acclaimed primary lithium matrix for both industrial and consumer applications (including Lithium Iron AA/AAA, ER series, and CR2032/CR123A/CR2), alongside its perennial bestsellers: Ni-MH battery packs and high-power leak-proof alkaline batteries. This comprehensive portfolio ensures that diverse OEM and ODM procurement needs across various application scenarios are seamlessly met.

Leading the Industry: Proactive Compliance Empowering the Global Supply Chain

In the face of evolving international trade barriers, compliance has become the paramount concern for global buyers. Anticipating the comprehensive enforcement of the EU Battery Regulation (EU 2023/1542) and stringent North American safety standards, GMCELL has delivered a proactive, zero-risk solution.

The brand's flagship products are fully certified with international authoritative standards, including CE and UL. More crucially, GMCELL has proactively implemented a manufacturing framework fully compliant with the latest EU labeling requirements and the Digital Battery Passport mandate. This "front-loading compliance" strategy effectively clears import hurdles and drastically mitigates cross-border sourcing risks for Western clients.

Executive Insight: Deep Manufacturing Roots Driving a Green Future

Addressing the complex and volatile global supply chain landscape of 2026, a GMCELL executive delivered a clear vision and profound confidence to global partners at the exhibition:

"Rooted in Bao'an, Shenzhen since 2013, our 13 years of source manufacturing heritage grant GMCELL exceptional supply chain resilience and guaranteed production capacity. In 2026, we deeply understand the global market's urgency for high-quality, eco-friendly energy. We are providing more than just a battery; we offer a comprehensive solution built on quality assurance, unparalleled service, and proactive compliance.

Moving forward, GMCELL will continue to leverage technological innovation, holding true to our core value proposition of delivering safe, efficient, and green power. We are accelerating our global footprint and striving to be the most trusted power partner for buyers worldwide, co-creating a green energy future."

Join Us at the Exhibitions

GMCELL is currently exhibiting simultaneously in Hong Kong and Guangzhou. We cordially invite global procurement managers, industry media, and potential partners to visit our booths, experience our latest innovations, and explore deep collaborative opportunities:

2026 Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition)

Dates: April 13 – 16, 2026

Location: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC)

Booth: 1A-B25

The 139th Canton Fair (Phase 1)

Dates: April 15 – 19, 2026

Location: Pazhou Complex, Guangzhou, China

Booth: 18.2C20-22

About GMCELL

Established in 2013, Shenzhen Gaojuneng Technology Co., Ltd. (GMCELL) is a premier OEM/ODM source factory specializing in battery R&D, manufacturing, and sales. The company's core product line encompasses alkaline batteries, carbon-zinc batteries, primary lithium, Ni-MH, and advanced lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Exporting to Europe, North America, and globally, GMCELL leverages continuous digital UI/UX optimization and full-matrix marketing to deliver exceptional commercial experiences and superior product value to its global B2B clients. For more information, please visit our official

Website:https://www.gmcellgroup.com/

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