GLOBAL DIABETES INNOVATOR ORANGE BIOMED & SPONSORS OF THE FUTURE JOIN CAMP SUREFIRE TO BRING M.A.P. YOUR HEALTH TO RI

SoF x Orange Biomed x Camp Surefire

Successful M.A.P. Global Campaign Coming to RI through long-term partnership with SoF and OBM to support the mission of Camp Surefire community impacted by T1D

EAST GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sponsors of the Future (SoF) and Orange Biomed (OBM) with its M.A.P. Your Health initiative announced today they will participate in the upcoming annual Camp Surefire Open House and Family Day at Camp JORI on Sunday, May 3, 2026.M.A.P. Your Health stands for Monitoring risks and A1C levels, Adapting treatment and habits, and Preventing long-term complications, launching as a movement in 2025 with 20+ partners in Chicago, including SoF, empowering communities to monitor and manage their risk for chronic diseases. For the Camp Surefire Open House, all families are welcome to attend, and registration is not required.“We are so grateful for Camp Surefire to welcome us to join their annual event,” said Yeaseul Park, CEO and Co-Founder of Orange Biomed, a global healthcare innovation startup dedicated to advancing patient-centric innovation in diabetes care. “Orange BIomed is dedicated to bringing wellness to the daily lives of those with diabetes and making healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone. Our mission has led us to sponsor SoF for several years through providing education and resources for food management and healthy living in the local communities and we are excited to share our resources with the kids and families with diabetes through the Camp Surefire community.” The partnership with SoF for local kids and family education started in 2023 to advance education, advocacy, and inclusion.“We work with many healthcare innovators around the world, providing local connections to help create inclusive programming for the neurodiverse community and ALL,” said Janice Dru-Bennettt. Head of Philanthropy & Advocacy at Sponsors of the Future. “SoF has been a strong supporter to bring together these partnerships for many years. We are excited to see this continue to grow and foster the meaningful ecosystems that create impact for everyone involved.” SoF bridges the gap between healthcare innovations and businesses with local communities, helps educate kids and the community by creating programming for people from all backgrounds, supporting neurodiversity and all who face different challenges. The organization aligns with these ecosystems that empower youth to live meaningful and independent lives by cultivating important life and social skills."Camp Surefire is happy to welcome Sponsors of the Future and Orange Biomed to participate in our annual open house and family day to help foster engagement across the Type 1 diabetes network,” said Ali Fox, the Executive Director of Camp Surefire. “M.A.P. Your Health aligns with our mission to enrich and support the lives of children, families, and young adults living with T1D through year-round programming and community-building,"Partner organizations, providing financial support and in-kind donations. will join the Open House to provide families with T1D information and resources. Participating organizations include: Reliable Diabetes Care, mannkind, BetaBionics, Tandem, Dexcom, Insulet, Breakthrough T1D, TrialNet, and the Dia-Care Lab at Brown. Donations to Camp Surefire help to subsidize the cost of camp tuition for every camper and provide additional financial support to those in need.Participants plan to arrive by 3 p.m. to complete the camp tour. “Open House is a way for new campers to see the cabins, meet the staff, and get excited for camp week! It is also a fun opportunity for current campers to reconnect and see their camp friends,” said Fox. Partner organizations will join the event and be on hand to provide families with T1D information and resources. The Camp Store will also be open for business in the dining hall from 2-4 p.m. in Wakefield, RI.Sponsors of the Future (SoF), 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization incorporated in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, is dedicated to facilitating strong connections between local communities and businesses to create a more significant impact in neurodivergent communities. SoF creates community programs for ALL with the mission to connect the different stakeholders to form ecosystems that support the neurodivergent community and others, through education, advocacy, and inclusion. SoF works with healthcare innovators to advance their missions and improve patient outcomes together. https://sponsorsofthefuture.org Orange Biomed initiated the M.A.P. Your Health Movement with the mission to educate about Monitoring risks, Adapting habits, and Preventing complications for chronic diseases, and was founded in 2021 by Duke University alumni Dr. Unghyeon Ko and Yeaseul Park, is a global healthcare startup dedicated to advancing patient-centric innovation in diabetes care. The company has gained increasing recognition for its technological leadership, including selection as one of Fortune Korea’s Top 40 Healthcare Innovation Companies. Orange Biomed is currently preparing an FDA 510(k) submission for OTC clearance of OBM rapid A1c, with plans to expand into point-of-care (POC) applications. Through its technology, the company aims to improve accessibility, empower patients, and enhance quality of life for people living with diabetes worldwide. https://orangebiomed.com Camp Surefire started in 1999 as Rhode Island’s only camp for children and teens with Type 1 diabetes. In 2009, the non-profit who originally founded and ran the camp dissolved and the Camp Surefire Foundation was born. We hosted 44 campers that first summer with 95% of our campers hailing from Rhode Island. Over the past 15 years, we have continued to grow and evolve in a safe and sustainable way. In 2024, we had 95 campers registered for camp – more than double the number from 2009 and pulling from a much broader geographic area across New England. https://campsurefire.org

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