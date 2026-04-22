BIOINNOVASIA 2026: Advancing Biofuel, Biomass, Biocarbon & Feedstock Strategies for Asia’s Decarbonisation

Biofuels, Biomass and Carbon Markets Converge at BioInnovAsia 2026 in Tokyo

BioInnovAsia 2026 in Tokyo explores biofuels, biomass, biocarbon and carbon removal markets shaping Asia’s decarbonisation and energy transition.

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOINNOVASIA 2026, organised by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), will convene policymakers, investors, utilities, producers and industrial users to examine developments across biofuels, biomass, biocarbon and carbon removal solutions as Asia accelerates decarbonisation and energy transition efforts. Building on the previous edition which drew over 400 industry executives, the 2026 agenda focuses on unlocking sustainable biomass as core building block for low-carbon fuels, industrial decarbonisation and power.Early industry backing reflects strong market engagement, with Rainbow Pellet confirmed as Platinum Sponsor, alongside Gold Sponsors Uniexport, Hanwa Co., Ltd., and Renova, plus Strategic support from CellMark, CM Biomass and Control Union. Biocarbon-focused contributors such as FutureMetrics, TSI, CPM and Amandus Kahl further reinforce the event’s technical and commercial depth, while Hawkins Wright, Biomass Power Association Japan (BPA), IBTC and Arthur D. Little support as industry partners.Set against tightening renewable fuel mandates and increasing scrutiny on biomass sustainability, BioInnovAsia 2026 addresses the shifting policy and market landscape across Japan and Asia Pacific. Key discussions will examine sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) pathways, marine fuel decarbonisation including methanol and ammonia, and evolving national policies across Japan, South Korea and China—highlighting growing alignment between regulation, fuel standards and end-user demand.Positioned as a market-focused platform, BIOINNOVASIA 2026 integrates two dedicated conferences—the 3rd Biofuels & BioCarbon Asia and the 16th Biomass Pellet Trade Asia— alongside a closed-door Industrial Biocarbon Users Workshop. This structure reflects the increasing need to connect upstream feedstock supply with downstream industrial demand, particularly for fuel switching in hard-to-abate sectors.The agenda places strong emphasis on feedstock availability and competition, a central theme across both biofuels and biomass markets. Sessions will examine developments in agricultural residues, waste-based feedstocks and woody biomass , alongside the implications for pricing, supply security and cross-sector competition between energy, fuels and industrial applications.Technology and production pathways are also a key focus, including ethanol-to-jet, biomethanol and bio-heavy oil developments, as well as the role of biomass in power generation and emerging applications such as supporting data centre energy demand. Marine decarbonisation remains a priority, with discussions covering fuel choices, infrastructure readiness and the commercialisation of alternative marine fuels.Carbon management and removal solutions form an important pillar of the programme, with dedicated focus on BECCS, biochar and voluntary carbon markets, alongside emerging frameworks such as Japan’s GX-ETS. Discussions will assess how carbon pricing mechanisms and credit markets intersect with bioenergy deployment and project economics.The speaker faculty reflects a diverse cross-section of the value chain, with participation from organisations including Neste Asia Pacific, International Air Transport Association (IATA), Gevo Inc., Drax, Aether Fuels, Licella Holdings and Tokuyama Corporation. Contributions from PwC Consulting, Sustainable Biomass Program (SBP), Marubeni Clean Power Corporation and Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) further highlight the breadth of expertise across policy, finance and operations.Biocarbon and biochar are highlighted as emerging growth segments, with sessions focused on scaling production, standardisation, and real-world industrial applications. The closed-door Industrial Users Workshop will address practical challenges in fuel switching, including feedstock specifications , certification requirements, contracting structures and alignment between suppliers and end-users.On the biomass side, the programme examines global pellet trade flows, market outlooks and regulatory developments such as RED III and EUDR, alongside their implications for Asian supply chains. Supply traceability, certification and long-term contracting strategies are key themes shaping future market access.BIOINNOVASIA 2026 will take place at the Tokyo Marriott Hotel, bringing together stakeholders across the energy, transport and industrial sectors to identify actionable pathways for scaling bioenergy and biocarbon solutions in Asia. Further information on participation and registration is available at https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=260501&pu=312782 Media Contact:In Japan: Email: conferences@cmtsp.com.sg Tel +81 80 8082 1078 (Asami Shimada)Outside Japan: Email: huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg Tel: +65 6346 9113

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