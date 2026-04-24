40th Anniversary Launch: Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura Unveils Immersive Samurai and Ninja Experiences

A samurai demonstrates traditional yabusame (mounted archery) at Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura, showcasing authentic Edo-period culture. A live ninja combat performance inside the Ninja Karakuri Mansion at Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura in Nikko, Japan. International visitors dressed as samurai and traditional Japanese characters explore Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura in Nikko, Japan.

Edo Wonderland launches immersive samurai and ninja experiences, inviting international visitors to actively experience Edo-period Japan.

This project transforms Edo from something you observe into something you truly experience, allowing international visitors to deeply connect with Japan’s samurai and ninja culture.” — Shunichi Sakaki/ Edowonderland International Project Lead

NIKKO, TOCHIGI, JAPAN, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura , a cultural theme park located in Nikko, Japan, has announced a new immersive cultural experience project to celebrate its 40th anniversary.Designed for international travelers, this initiative introduces a next-generation way to experience Japan’s Edo period—not just as spectators, but as active participants. By combining historical authenticity with immersive storytelling, the project offers a deeper and more meaningful connection to Japanese culture.EXPERIENCE EDO WITH ALL FIVE SENSES:At Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura, visitors step into a fully recreated Edo-period town where they can interact with samurai, ninja, and townspeople.This anniversary project enhances the experience by integrating traditional performance arts with immersive design, allowing guests to feel the atmosphere, tension, and beauty of Japan’s feudal era through all five senses.FIRST PILLAR: SAMURAI PROJECT:“Shogun Theater” — A New Stage for Authentic Samurai CultureAt the center of the project is the newly introduced Shogun Theater, a dedicated venue designed to showcase the philosophy, discipline, and aesthetics of the samurai.The inaugural performance, “Ogasawara-ryu Kyuba no Dan,” presents a refined fusion of:・Traditional etiquette (Reiho)・Archery (Kyujutsu)・Mounted archery (Kyuba-jutsu)Supervised by the historic Ogasawara School, with over 850 years of tradition, the performance embodies the spirit of Bushido—the moral code of the samurai—through a powerful and cinematic presentation.SECOND PILLAR: NINJA PROJECT:Exclusive Reservation-Based “Ninja Karakuri Mansion” Limited PerformanceAs the second core initiative, Edo Wonderland introduces a premium ninja experience designed for deeper cultural immersion.This special program takes place inside the Ninja Karakuri Mansion and is available exclusively by advance reservation as a limited 40th anniversary production.A premium, anniversary-exclusive experience where physical mastery, strategy, and psychological tension come together to reveal the true essence of ninja culture.WHY NIKKO: THE SPIRITUAL HOME OF SAMURAI CULTURE:Nikko is home to the UNESCO World Heritage site Nikko Toshogu Shrine , where Tokugawa Ieyasu—the founder of the Tokugawa shogunate—is enshrined.As a historic center of samurai governance and philosophy, Nikko provides a deeply authentic setting for experiencing Japanese warrior culture. Edo Wonderland’s location within this region adds cultural depth that goes far beyond entertainment.OPENING SCHEDULE:Media Preview: April 25, 2026Public Opening: April 26, 2026LOCATION & ACCESS:Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura470-2 Karakura, Nikko City, Tochigi, Japan・Approximately 2 hours from Tokyo (Asakusa) via Tobu Limited Express to Kinugawa-Onsen Station・Approximately 15 minutes by bus or taxi from Kinugawa-Onsen Station・Approximately 2 hours by car from central TokyoIts convenient access makes Edo Wonderland an ideal destination for both day trips and overnight travel itineraries.EXTENDED SAMURAI EXPERIENCE:Visitors can further deepen their journey into samurai culture through programs offered by Shogun Stables, where hands-on experiences such as horseback riding and mounted archery provide a rare opportunity to engage with traditional warrior practices.Together, Edo Wonderland and Shogun Stables offer a complete cultural experience—watch, learn, and participate.About Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura：Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura is a cultural theme park that recreates life in Japan’s Edo period (1603–1868).Through live performances, interactive experiences, and historically accurate environments, visitors can engage with samurai, ninja, and townspeople while gaining a deeper understanding of traditional Japanese culture.Since opening in 1986, the park has been dedicated to preserving and sharing Japan’s cultural heritage with both domestic and international audiences.

Immersive Edo Experience in Japan | Samurai, Ninja and Cultural Activities at Edo Wonderland

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