SHEQONOMI Was Built By HER, For HER, As Emerging Markets Become the Fastest-Growing Podcast Markets For Women & Girls

Arya Sitara Bhardwaj presenting at the 2nd Annual Blockchain For Impact Summit at the United Nations (2019)

A 15-Year-Old Presented "Listen. Learn. Earn." at the United Nations at Age 8. That Architecture Is Now Live in 195 Countries — with a focus on inclusivity.

I built Krypto 4 Kids because learning should be the most valuable thing any kid could do— so that we can all have access to audio edtech that is affordable, inclusive, accessible, and sustainable.” — Arya Sitara Bhardwaj

DOHA, QATAR, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arya Sitara Bhardwaj was 8 years old when she stood at the 2nd Annual Blockchain for Impact Summit at the United Nations on June 4, 2019 and presented Listen · Learn · Earn — a blockchain rewards architecture that incentivizes anyone from anywhere for every minute of audio learning with a special focus on women-centric podcasts primarily created by women and girls and a few good men. She is 15 today. That architecture is the operational foundation of SHEQONOMI LIMITED LLC — the world's first rewards-generating podcast platform for women and girls — live in 195 countries, 65+ languages, 5,000+ women-led podcasts, with an Arabic platform launched March 25, 2026 across 56 countries, licensed under SHEQONOMI MENA registered at the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC No. 03944) with broadcast operations through PODCASTHERS LLC also registered at Media City Qatar and the Qatar Financial Centre Authority.At age 7, Arya co-founded Krypto 4 Kids in Laguna Beach, California — donating her $30,000 college fund to build blockchain literacy for marginalized and underserved children across the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, LatAM, and North America. The markets she built for are now the world's fastest-growing. Global podcast listenership reached 550 million monthly listeners in 2026 (Edison Research Infinite Dial 2026). Middle East and Africa: +21.2% year-over-year — the fastest region on earth. Morocco leads the world at 85.6% podcast penetration. South Africa leads globally in weekly engagement at 68%. Africa is the youngest continent — 40% of its population under 15. Arabic listenership up 300% since 2020; Anghami streams up 450% in three years. In Saudi Arabia, 73% of Gen Z internet users listen to digital audio weekly. Spotify's EQUAL — now in its fifth year — has driven 1.5 billion streams for women creators across 40+ markets, with 59% of LatAm listening crossing national borders. Spanish-language US podcasts grew 28% year-over-year — the fastest language segment in American podcasting. India: world's third-largest podcast market — 100M+ listeners, 28% CAGR through 2034, average listener age 20-21, Gen Z the dominant cohort — with a monetisation gap that advertising alone cannot close and that SHEQONOMI's reward model solves architecturally.Arya and her global team have presented at the World Economic Forum, Davos; the Inaugural CryptoChicks Blockchain & AI Hackathon, Toronto; the IOHK Cardano Summit, Miami Beach; the Inaugural Blockchain on the Beach Conference, Laguna Beach & the Inaugural Blockchain on the Beach Conference at the University of West Indies, Barbados alongside Prime Minister Mia Mottley; and was a White House Nominated Changemaker at the United State of Women Summit hosted by the White House, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the Aspen Institute featuring Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey. She has been acknowledged by Princess Reema bint Bandar (Saudi Ambassador to the US, interviewed by Arya), Sheikha Sheikha Al-Thani Founder of SATUC, HRH Princess Celenhle Dlamini of Swaziland, and Maud Olofsson, former Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden — all guests on the Women Investing in Women & Girls Radio Show produced by Voice America Kids in collaboration with KidStar Radio, since 2014 ,now available on Amazon Podcasts. Her advisors include former IBM Blockchain Head and serial entrepreneur Aron Dutta and tech strategist and co-Founder, CTO of Network Solutions David H. Holtzman — both knowing Arya since age 7 — alongside blockchain, deep tech investor, and gaming guru Dr. Jane Thomason, Dr. Nataliya Hearn and Dr. Natalia Amelia (Founders, CryptoChicks), and incoming advisor Julia Dujmovits, three-time Olympian, gold-medalist snowboarder, wellness and peak performance entrepreneur."When Arya stood at the United Nations at age 8, she was not presenting a concept. She was presenting a conviction — that everyone deserves to be rewarded for time invested in listening and learning especially marginalized and underserved communities. The world has caught up to what an 8-year-old already knew especially with audio-learning truly designed to be inclusive and sustainable for all, not just those with smart phones and expensive data plans." — Anu Bhardwaj, CEO & Co-Founder, SHEQONOMI LIMITED LLC"I built Krypto 4 Kids because learning should be the most valuable thing a kid could do. SHEQONOMI is that belief — at scale, for women and girls everywhere so that we can all have access to tech that is affordable, inclusive, accessible, and sustainable." — Arya Sitara Bhardwaj, Chief Inspiration Officer, SHEQONOMI LIMITED LLCThe 2026 Iran war and Strait of Hormuz disruption have accelerated every Gulf sovereign wealth fund's pivot toward digital economy and human capital. SHEQONOMI was built for exactly this moment — seven years before it arrived.About SHEQONOMI LIMITED LLC — The world's first rewards-generating podcast platform for women and girls. Founded by Anu Bhardwaj (CEO, Georgetown University & Stockholm School of Economics alumna) and Arya Sitara Bhardwaj (Chief Inspiration Officer, age 15). $150,000 IsDB Grand Prize — #1 of 5,000+ | QFC No. 03944 | Media City Qatar | IsDB Innovation No. ZZZ2662 | Stripe live globally.195 countries · 65+ languages · 5,000+ women-led podcasts · 1B+ social impressions · Arabic platform live March 25, 2026sheqonomi.com | sheqonomi.com/ar | sheqonomi.com/founders | sheqonomi.com/press | anu@sheqonomi.com | +1 858-736-7460FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Anu Bhardwaj, CEO & Co-Founder, SHEQONOMI LIMITED LLC Email: anu@sheqonomi.com | Phone: +1 858-736-7460 Web: sheqonomi.com | sheqonomi.com/ar | sheqonomi.com/founders | sheqonomi.com/pressVideo documentation of Arya's June 4, 2019 UN presentation & full innovation history: sheqonomi.com/founders Press archive 2015–2026, 90+ global outlets: sheqonomi.com/press###

SHEQONOMI — Empowering 885M women and girls around the world. LISTEN. LEARN. EARN.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.