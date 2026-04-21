North West COGTA on expenditure and implementation of the Municipal Infrastructure Grant

The North West Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) continues to make progress on the expenditure and implementation of the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) with notable achievements recorded in infrastructure delivery across the province.

The North West Province has received a total MIG allocation of R2.19 billion, and the total annual allocation has been transferred to municipalities. The March expenditure report for the 2025/26 financial year, municipalities have collectively spent R1.3 billion, translating to 64% expenditure of the total allocation.

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs - CoGHSTA, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi remain impressed about the expenditure performance of municipalities.

“The expenditure reflects ongoing investments in critical infrastructure such as water and sanitation, roads, stormwater systems, waste management, and community social facilities, which remain central to improving service delivery and the quality of life for residents across the province

The progress recorded demonstrates that municipalities are increasingly improving their capacity to deliver critical infrastructure. We remain on course to ensure 100% expenditure of funds allocated after achieving 99% last financial year” said MEC Molapisi.

Several municipalities have demonstrated strong performance in infrastructure spending and project implementation, particularly in districts such as Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, where expenditure reached 82% of allocated funds, signalling improved planning and execution capacity. Six (6) Municipalities have been allocated additional funds in the financial year to further implement infrastructure projects in their localities. They are - Kgetleng Rivier Local Municipality with R15 million, Maquassi Hills with R16 million, Ditsobotla - R37 million, Ratlou - R17 million, Lekwa Teemane - R12 million, Greater Taung - R19 million and Dr RSM with R50 million

“Some municipalities have lost portions of their allocation to other municipalities due to slow performance. In situations where problems persist, swift action is required to protect public monies. The lost portions will have an impact on the ongoing infrastructure projects implemented by the affected municipalities. Planned completion dates will now be prolonged into the new financial year.

These actions are not intended to penalise municipalities, but rather to improve performance. The reallocation is to ensure 100% expenditure of the grant in the province. When funds are reallocated, it is done to maximise impact and ensure that infrastructure delivery continues without delays” added MEC Molapisi.

In preparation for the 2026/27 Municipal Financial Year which commences in July 2026, the Department has supported municipalities through the assessment of Draft 2026/27 Implementation Plans, ensuring alignment with grant conditions, infrastructure priorities, and compliance with the Division of Revenue Act (DoRA). This process is aimed at strengthening long-term infrastructure planning, addressing stalled projects, and ensuring sustainable service delivery.

The Department will convene a provincial MIG Workshop before the start of the next Municipal Financial Year to assess the State of Readiness for implementation of the MIG funded infrastructure projects. The aim is to ensure that municipalities finalise the appointment by end June 2026 so that construction can commence at the beginning of the financial year in July 2026.

Enquiries:

Lerato Gambu

Cell: 076 322 1165

E-mail: lgambu@nwpg.gov.za

Thebeetsile Keameditse

Cell: 079 888 7564

E-mail: tkeameditse@nwpg.gov.za

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