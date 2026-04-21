Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai participates in intergovernmental engagement on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in Matjhabeng, 20 Apr

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon. Seiso Mohai, will participate in an intergovernmental engagement on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBV&F) alongside the Executive Mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality, Cllr Thanduxolo Khalipha, in the Free State Province.

The engagement forms part of government’s ongoing efforts to intensify the fight against GBV&F through a coordinated, whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. It is aligned with national priorities aimed at strengthening accountability, improving service delivery, and ensuring the effective implementation of interventions designed to protect vulnerable groups, particularly women and children.

The engagement will bring together key stakeholders across all spheres of government to facilitate a unified and integrated response to GBV&F within the district. Discussions will focus on strengthening intergovernmental coordination, enhancing the implementation of existing programmes, identifying systemic gaps, and mobilising resources towards impactful and sustainable solutions.

The Deputy Minister’s participation underscores the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation’s commitment to ensuring that government programmes addressing GBV&F are effectively implemented, monitored, and continuously improved to deliver meaningful change in communities.

Deputy Minister Mohai will be joined by the Executive Mayor of Lejweleputswa District Municipality, Cllr Veronica Ntakumbana, and the Executive Mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality, Cllr Thanduxolo Khalipha, reflecting a united leadership approach in addressing this national crisis at a local level.

In addition, the Deputy Minister will undertake a visit to Goldfields Family Advice Shelter, a local GBV&F shelter in Matjhabeng, where he will engage with service providers and assess support services available to survivors. This visit forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen oversight, identify gaps in service delivery, and ensure that interventions are responsive to the needs of vulnerable individuals.

The engagement will be held as follows:

Visit to GBV&F shelter

Date: 20 April 2026

Venue: Goldfields Family Advice Shelter, Matjhabeng,

Time: 10h00 – 11h00

Part A: Intergovermental engagement

Date: 20 April 2026

Venue: Matjabeng Local Municipality – Hall

Time: 11h00 – 14h00

For further information or media-related enquiries regarding the engagement, please contact: Mr Tshediso Tlali Spokesperson to the Executive Mayor

Cell: +27 72 133 4424

E-mail: tshediso.tlali@matjhabeng.co.za

For media enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact:

Mr Tom Nkosi

Departmental Head of Communications

Cell: 079 907 9016

E-mail: TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za

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