SASSA condemns illegal sale of queue positions in its offices

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) strongly condemns the illegal and exploitative practice of selling queue positions at its local offices, as recently reported across the country.

SASSA CEO, Mr Themba Matlou says the reports about this mushrooming scourge is unacceptable, unlawful and a serious exploitation of vulnerable members of society who solely rely on social assistance for survival. In particular, he said, taking advantage of the elderly and people living with disabilities is extremely disheartening.

CEO Matlou has vowed that SASSA will not take the issue lying down as action will be taken against those involved in the scourge and any SASSA official who may have created fertile ground for those heinous acts to be perpetrated against people visiting SASSA offices.

“We take serious exception to these acts as the Agency as they happen at the doorsteps of our offices and create an impression that we are complicit and encourage this exploitation of our people. We condemn this in the strongly possible terms and we cannot allow it to happen”, he emphasised.

To this end, SASSA will strengthen its security systems, working with the law enforcement agencies to curb the scourge by ensuring the law and order is implemented against those involved.

SASSA acknowledges challenges experienced in some of its offices in ensuring effective and seamless service delivery which is compounded by systematic issues.

CEO Matlou has reiterated the commitment of the Agency in jerking up operational efficiency in assisting its clients and this is done as a number one priority in line with SASSA’s strategic priority objective of Improved customer experience.

“We are not oblivious to our own challenges, and this is precisely why we are not resting in our laurels in by encouraging our staff to hasten in the implementation of our intervention measures

“We are working tirelessly to enhance our queue management systems to ensure fair and orderly access. This will reinforce priority service channels for the elderly, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups”, added Matlou.

Furthermore, Matlou encouraged SASSA clients to take advantage of the newly introduced self-service online portal, eLife Certification system, to verify themselves when they have been notified to do so and not go to local offices, thus reducing time and transport costs.

As SASSA has reached its 20th year milestone in providing social assistance to the needy, the commitment to improved, dignified and efficient services to its clients will continue unabated.

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