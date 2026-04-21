Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli addresses Presidential Youth Employment Initiative 4th Anniversary Dialogue, 21 Apr

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will deliver a keynote address at the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) 4th Anniversary Event, hosted at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), under the theme: “The Future World of Work – Empowering Talent.”

The event marks four years since the collaboration and dialogue between the PYEI and UWC aimed at addressing youth unemployment and enhancing labour market readiness among graduates.

This milestone provides an opportunity to reflect on progress made, strengthen partnerships, and mobilise stakeholders towards scalable solutions for youth employment.

The initiative is rooted in Government’s broader commitment to job creation, as articulated during the 2018 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) and subsequent National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) Employment Summit. Despite ongoing interventions, youth unemployment remains a critical challenge, particularly among young people aged 15 to 34, who constitute over half of South Africa’s working-age population .

Through the Presidential Youth Employment Stimulus (PYES), UWC has, over the past four years, supported and graduates enabling their transition into various sectors of the economy. This anniversary dialogue will showcase such achievements while also addressing gaps and identifying innovative, collaborative interventions to tackle unemployment.

The Deputy Minister is expected to emphasise the importance of partnerships between Government, academia, and the private sector, and to call on stakeholders including organisations to expand their role as host employers and investors in youth development.

Event details:

Date: Tuesday, 21 April 2026

Time: 08h30 – 12h30

Venue: University of the Western Cape, Belleville, Cape Town

Media enquiries:

Ms Mandisa Mbele

Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za

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