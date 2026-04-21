President Cyril Ramaphosa officiates co-launch of South Africa and Lesotho Senqu Bridge, 22 Apr

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, join His Majesty King Letsie III and His Excellency the Rt Honourable Samuel Matekane, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, to officiate and co-launch the opening of the Senqu Bridge in Mokhotlong, Kingdom of Lesotho.

The inauguration of the bridge represents a landmark achievement under Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) and stands as a testament to the enduring partnership and close cooperation between the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Republic of South Africa.

The LHWP is a multi-phased, binational infrastructure initiative established in terms of the 1986 Treaty between the two countries, as well as the Phase II Agreement concluded in 2011. The project is a flagship example of bilateral cooperation, contributing significantly to regional water security and economic development.

The successful completion of the Senqu Bridge marks the replacement of the existing bridge, which will be submerged once the Polihali Dam is impounded. The new bridge will ensure uninterrupted access to Mokhotlong, Sani Pass, and surrounding areas.

In addition, the project will facilitate the transfer of high-quality water to South Africa; generate hydropower for Lesotho; and support the provision of potable water, irrigation, fisheries, and the promotion of tourism.

As part of Phase II, the project will increase water transfer volumes from 780 million to 1 270 billion cubic metres per annum, while simultaneously boosting Lesotho’s hydropower output. This will advance the Kingdom’s progress toward energy security and reduce its dependence on imports. The bridge will also serve as a critical enabler of continuity, connectivity, and long-term regional integration.

Constructed at a cost of approximately R2.4 billion, the Senqu Bridge is the largest of three major bridges being built to span the Polihali Reservoir. It measures approximately 825 metres in length and 90 metres in height.

Ahead of the official launch, South Africa’s Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, and her Lesotho counterpart, Minister of Natural Resources, Mohlomi Moleko, will on 20 April 2026 unveil a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM). This state-of-the-art equipment will be used to drill the 38 km tunnel connecting the Polihali and Katse reservoirs.

The President will be accompanied by Minister Majodina and her Deputy Minister, Mr David Mahlobo and Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes.

The launch of the Senqu Bridge will take place as follows:

Part A

Ribbon cutting and Walkabout by Principals

Date: Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Time: 11h00

Venue: Senqu Bridge, Mokhotlong, Kingdom of Lesotho

Part B

Formal programme

Date: Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Time: 12h45

Venue: Sportsfield near Senqu Bridge, Mokhotlong, Kingdom of Lesotho

Media wishing to cover the launch of the bridge are requested to contact Mpho Phatudi (GCIS) on +27 79 605 2659/ mphop@gcis.gov.za

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za

Department of Water and Sanitation

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

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