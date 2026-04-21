Deputy Minister Narend Singh marks Earth Day, 22 Apr

Deputy Minister Narend Singh to mark Earth Day at Avoca Primary School in Durban in partnership with the Mohanji Foundation

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh, will on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, join learners, educators, and community members at Avoca Primary School in Durban to mark Earth Day 2026.

The event is being jointly hosted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) and the Mohanji Foundation, in support of the school's Earth Programme Initiative. A key feature of the programme is the launch of a school food garden, which promotes self-reliance, environmental responsibility, and learner nutrition.

This is a learner-centered programme focused on environmental awareness, waste management and recycling, and community action.

Earth Day 2026 is observed under the global theme Our Power, Our Planet. Deputy Minister Singh will deliver a keynote address and engage with learners on the importance of environmental stewardship, and the role young people play in shaping a sustainable future.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Programme details:

Date: Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Time: 08:00

Venue: Avoca Primary School, Durban

Members of the media may RSVP to Ms Merle Carol Van Diemel 083 301 9400 / Mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries please contact:

Mr Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: Znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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