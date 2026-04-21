Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube hosts Ministerial Career Expo and Outreach Programme, 21 Apr

Deputy Minister Dube-Ncube will tomorrow the 21st of April join the Department of Defence and Military Veterans for the Ministerial Career Expo and Outreach Programme at the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The career expo aims to expose young people to career opportunities within the defence and military environment, promote careers in technical, engineering, aviation, maritime, and security sectors while encouraging patriotism, discipline, and national service among youth, that is aligned with education and training pathways that meet the needs of the economy.

The department’s role through Deputy Minister’s leadership will be to showcase relevant courses, qualifications, and institutions; promote skills development aligned to industry demand and provide guidance on post-school education and training opportunities. The Strategic Objectives for the expo include the goal to bridge the gap between education, skills, and economic opportunities to strengthen collaboration between Defence, Higher Education, and Provincial Government and to position the defence sector as a career pathway of choice while contributing to youth empowerment and national development. At heart of the career expo is also the aim to promote social cohesion and patriotism

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Date: 21 April 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Masameni Sports Field, Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal

For media queries contact:

Matshepo Dibetso

Cell: 064 7480 607

E-mail: Dibetso.m@dhet.gov.za

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