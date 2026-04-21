LIVERPOOL & SCOTLAND SOCCER LEGEND: STEVE NICOL COLLECTION TO BE OFFERED AT AUCTION

Steve Nicol's Football League First Division Winners’ Medal, 1985-86

This is a fantastic collection that really captures the breadth of Steve Nicol’s career, from domestic and European success with Liverpool to his time on the international stage.” — Alastair McCrea, Propstore Specialist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soccer fans and collectors are set for a rare opportunity as Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, presents an exceptional collection of memorabilia from Liverpool and Scotland soccer legend, Steve Nicol. Featuring over 50 items spanning his distinguished career, the auction will run from April 21 - May 14, 2026, offering a unique chance to acquire medals, match-worn shirts, and awards with direct ties to some of soccer’s most celebrated moments.Steve Nicol enjoyed a distinguished career as a defender and versatile utility player, becoming one of Liverpool FC’s most reliable performers during the 1980s and early 1990s. Signed from Ayr United in 1981, he made 468 appearances for the club, scoring 46 goals and playing across multiple positions, including full-back and midfield. His intelligence, strong tackling, and adaptability made him a key figure during one of the most successful periods in Liverpool’s history.During his time at Anfield, Nicol won four First Division titles, three FA Cups, a League Cup, and the European Cup in 1984. In 1989, he was named Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. He also earned 27 caps for Scotland and represented his country at the 1986 FIFA World Cup.Following his playing career, Nicol went on to build a successful second chapter in the United States, most notably as head coach of the New England Revolution in Major League Soccer (MLS). Across a decade-long tenure, he became one of the most respected coaches in the league, leading the club to multiple MLS Cup appearances and earning MLS Coach of the Year honours. He remains a prominent voice in the U.S. soccer landscape today as a longtime analyst with ESPN.AUCTION HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Leading the collection is Steve Nicol’s FA Cup Winners’ Medal from the 1985–86 season (est. $13,200 - $26,400), awarded following Liverpool’s 3–1 victory over Everton at Wembley. Nicol played the full match as two goals from Ian Rush and one from Craig Johnston secured the club’s third FA Cup title, marking the first of Nicol’s career.Also offered is Steve Nicol’s European Cup Winners’ Medal from the 1983–84 season (est. $10,560 - $21,120), awarded after Liverpool’s dramatic victory over AS Roma in the final at the Stadio Olimpico. Following a 1–1 draw, the match was decided by penalties, with Liverpool securing their fourth European Cup in one of the most memorable finals in the club’s history.Another key highlight is Steve Nicol’s match-worn shirt from the 1989 FA Cup Final (est. $3,960 - $7,920), in which Liverpool defeated Everton 3–2 at Wembley. Nicol played the full match in a game widely regarded as one of the most significant of his career, with goals from John Aldridge and Ian Rush securing Liverpool’s fourth FA Cup title.The collection also includes Steve Nicol’s Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year Award from 1989 (est. $2,640 - $5,280), one of the highest individual honours in English soccer. Voted for by hundreds of journalists, the award recognises Nicol’s exceptional performances during the 1988–89 season and places him alongside some of the game’s most celebrated names.The auction is now open for global bidding and will conclude with a live auction on May 14, 2026. Online, absentee and telephone bidding will be available.Auction registration is now open, and the full catalogue is available at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/517 Top lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:Steve Nicol's FA Cup Winners’ Medal, 1985-86 est. £10,000 - £20,000 ($13,200 - $26,400)Steve Nicol's European Cup Winners’ Medal, 1983-84 est. £8,000 - £16,000 ($10,560 - $21,120)Steve Nicol's Football League First Division Winners’ Medal, 1985-86 est. £5,000 - £10,000 ($6,600 - $13,200)Steve Nicol's Match-Worn Liverpool v Everton FA Cup Final Shirt, 1989 est. £3,000 - £6,000 ($3,960 - $7,920)Steve Nicol's Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year Award, 1989 est. £2,000 - £4,000 ($2,640 - $5,280)Steve Nicol's Match-Worn Scotland v England Rous Cup Shirt, 1988 est. £1,000 - £2,000 ($1,320 - $2,640)Chris Waddle's Match-Worn Sheffield Wednesday Home Shirt, 1995-97 est. £1,000 - £2,000 ($1,320 - $2,640)Billy Liddell's Match-Worn Scotland v Denmark Shirt, 1951-52 est. £800 - £1,600 ($1,056 - $2,112)Ian Rush's Match-Worn and Autographed Wales Shirt, 1992-94 est. £800 - £1,600 ($1,056 - $2,112)1992-93 Season Boot Room Ledger Handwritten by Ronnie Moran est. £500 - £1,000 ($660 - $1,320)Jamie Redknapp's Match-Worn Liverpool Away Shirt, 1994-96 est. £500 - £1,000 ($660 - $1,320)David Beckham, Landon Donovan and Others-Autographed 2008 MLS All-Star Game Shirt est. £400 - £800 ($528 - $1,056)Steve Nicol commented on the upcoming auction: “I’ve been fortunate to be part of some incredible teams throughout my career, from representing Scotland to my years with Liverpool. These items hold many personal memories, but I’m pleased to be offering them through Propstore, where they’ll go to fans and collectors who share that passion for the game. It means a great deal to know they’ll continue to be appreciated for years to come.”Alastair McCrea, Propstore Specialist, commented on the upcoming auction: “This is a fantastic collection that really captures the breadth of Steve Nicol’s career, from domestic and European success with Liverpool to his time on the international stage. It’s not often that material of this quality and provenance becomes available, and Propstore expects strong interest from collectors and football fans around the world.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images and interviews with Steve Nicol & auction experts, please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/iv3meg8dc3j7ynhp6h1ln/ADCae49QbLaNVijEGmCZpls?rlkey=07bqgj3p03ca2mv1bgyn0r56f&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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