Award-Winning Jazz Trumpeter Mike Field Announces 2026 European Tour and New Cinematic Promo Reel

Mike Field - Jazz Trumpeter & Composer Mike Field - Jazz Trumpeter & Composer Mike Field's New Jazz Album - Nashland

IMA Winner and Chart-Topper Sets Sights on jazzahead! Germany and Flashback Habitat in Italy

The band is so tight you can't even run a razor blade through it.” — John Apice, No Depression

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a high-profile series of performances in New Zealand and North America, acclaimed jazz trumpeter and composer Mike Field officially announces his 2026 European itinerary. The tour highlights include a featured presence at the jazzahead! trade fair in Germany and a highly anticipated quintet performance at Flashback Habitat in Torino, Italy.

To coincide with this international expansion, Field has released a new "Official 2026 Promo Reel," capturing the high-energy, melodic improvisation that has become the hallmark of his world-touring quintet.

INDUSTRY PRESENCE: JAZZAHEAD! 2026 (BREMEN, GERMANY)

From April 22–25, 2026, Mike Field will be on-site at jazzahead! in Bremen, the world’s largest gathering for the global jazz industry. Following the critical success of his latest album, Nashland, Field’s presence at the conference serves as a strategic pivot toward expanded European distribution and festival circuit programming for the 2026/27 season.

LIVE PERFORMANCE: FLASHBACK HABITAT (TORINO, ITALY)

On Friday, May 15, 2026, the Mike Field Quintet will take the stage at the renowned Flashback Habitat in Torino. For this performance, Field has assembled an elite lineup of local Italian jazz masters, including Dario Terzuolo (tenor sax), Chiara Nicora (piano), Matteo Cordovado (double bass), and Alessandro Minetto (drums). Known for its sophisticated atmosphere and commitment to contemporary art and music, Flashback Habitat provides the perfect backdrop for Field’s return to the Italian jazz scene.

LOOKING AHEAD: 2027 GLOBAL MOMENTUM

The 2026 European dates act as a bridge to an even more expansive 2027 season. Field is currently finalizing a return to Australia and New Zealand for 2027, following the immense success of his previous tours in the region.

NEW VISUAL RELEASE: OFFICIAL 2026 PROMO

Accompanying the tour announcement is the release of a new cinematic promo reel. Filmed across both live concert stages and intimate rehearsal settings, the video showcases the quintet’s dynamic range—from the high-energy swing of "Ballad of Chet Baker" to the driving, rhythmic complexity of "Pepino and the Engineer."

Watch the 2026 Promo Reel here:

https://youtu.be/ew2ktjSKIio

ABOUT MIKE FIELD

Mike Field is a multi-award-winning jazz trumpeter and composer known for his bright, accessible, and technically masterful compositions. A winner of the Independent Music Award for Jazz Producer and a #1 artist on the Canadian Jazz Charts, Field has established a prominent voice in modern instrumental jazz. His most recent album, Nashland, continues to receive international airplay and critical acclaim for its blend of traditional jazz foundations and contemporary energy.

For bookings, interviews, or high-resolution promotional materials, please visit: www.mikefieldjazz.com/press

Mike Field Jazz Quintet – Official Live Promo 2026

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