Reverse Mortgages Highlighted as Flexible Option for Homeowners Seeking Retirement Income Solutions

Take Advantage of Your Largest Asset Balance your retirement strategy Loangevity Mortgage

Reverse mortgages offer homeowners flexible access to home equity for retirement income without monthly mortgage payments.

For many retirees, reverse mortgages can provide additional financial flexibility as part of a broader retirement strategy.” — Paul E. Scheper, CRMP, President of Loangevity Mortgage

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reverse mortgages are continuing to gain attention as a financial option for homeowners age 55 and older seeking to access home equity while remaining in their homes, according to information released by Loangevity Mortgage.

Reverse mortgages, including those insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), allow eligible homeowners to convert a portion of their home equity into usable funds without requiring monthly mortgage payments. Borrowers must continue to meet loan obligations, including occupying the home as a primary residence, maintaining the property, and paying property taxes and insurance.

“A reverse mortgage allows homeowners to access a portion of the equity they’ve built over time while retaining ownership of the home,” said Paul E. Scheper, CRMP, President of Loangevity Mortgage. “For many retirees, it can provide additional financial flexibility as part of a broader retirement strategy.”

According to Loangevity Mortgage, reverse mortgages offer multiple disbursement options designed to accommodate different financial needs:

Lump sum: A one-time payment, often used to pay off existing mortgages or other obligations

Monthly payments: Ongoing disbursements to supplement retirement income

Line of credit: Funds accessed as needed, with potential growth of unused credit over time

Combination options: A mix of payment structures based on individual financial goals

Industry professionals note that the line of credit feature has drawn increased attention due to its flexibility and potential long-term value.

Reverse mortgage proceeds may be used for a variety of purposes, including healthcare expenses, home improvements, supplemental income, or unexpected financial needs.

“Home equity is often one of the largest assets available to retirees,” said Sarah Scheper, financial professional. “When evaluated carefully, it can be incorporated into a broader financial plan to support cash flow and manage financial uncertainty.”

A primary feature of reverse mortgages is the ability for borrowers to remain in their homes while accessing equity. However, borrowers are required to continue meeting all loan obligations. Failure to do so may result in the loan becoming due and payable.

As interest in retirement income strategies continues to evolve, reverse mortgages are increasingly being evaluated alongside other financial tools by homeowners and industry professionals.

About Paul E. Scheper

Paul E. Scheper, CRMP, is a California-based mortgage lender and reverse mortgage specialist focused on helping homeowners make informed financial decisions in retirement. He is President of Loangevity Mortgage, based in Ladera Ranch, California. He is a Harvard graduate and earned his MBA from USC and specializes in retirement planning.

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