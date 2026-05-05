3 GNS Law Group Attorneys Featured in Portland Business Journal’s Best Lawyers in Portland 2026

Portland Business Journal’s Best Lawyers of 2026

John Gilroy, Richard Oberdorfer, and Jason Short were featured in Portland Business Journal’s 2026 Best Lawyers in Portland issue for DUI / DWI Defense.

The Business Journal recognition reflects our team’s work in DUI and criminal defense, and we are proud of what it says about the clients we serve in Oregon.” — Jason Short

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognition from the Portland Business Journal carries weight in Oregon’s legal community, especially when it highlights attorneys working at the highest level of their practice areas. In the 2026 Best Lawyers in Portland issue, attorneys John Gilroy, Richard Oberdorfer, and Jason Short were featured in the DUI / DWI Defense category.

The recognition is especially notable because only four attorneys were featured in that category, and three of them are part of GNS Law Group. That distinction speaks to the depth of the firm’s criminal defense team and the reputation these attorneys have built through years of focused DUI and criminal law representation across Oregon.

Each attorney brings a strong and established presence to the firm’s statewide defense practice. John Gilroy is well known for high-level criminal defense and DUI representation and serves clients in Central Oregon through the firm’s Bend office. Richard Oberdorfer, who is based primarily in Portland, recently joined the firm and adds decades of DUI and criminal defense experience to the team. Jason Short, who serves clients through the Salem office, is widely respected for his courtroom presence and long record of handling serious criminal defense matters.

DUI / DWI cases often involve much more than a single charge or court appearance. They can raise complex issues involving police procedure, field sobriety testing, breath or blood evidence, DMV consequences, prior history, and the long-term impact a case can have on a person’s future. That is why experience, strategy, and careful case analysis matter so much in this area of law.

This recognition underscores the continued strength of GNS Law Group in DUI defense and broader criminal defense representation throughout Oregon. Clients facing DUI charges often need immediate guidance from attorneys who understand both the legal and practical stakes. The Portland Business Journal feature highlights the level of talent and experience available to people who turn to the firm for help.

With offices in Portland, Bend, Salem, and other locations across Oregon, GNS Law Group represents clients in DUI / DWI defense, felony DUII, criminal defense, and related matters throughout the state.

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