Loadsure Launches On-Demand War Cargo Coverage to Support Global Freight Community Amid Rising Geopolitical Volatility

Loadsure Launches On-Demand War Cargo Coverage

This new coverage isn’t just a product; it’s a commitment to ensuring our partners can move goods confidently, no matter how the global landscape evolves.” — Johnny McCord

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loadsure , the industry leader in data-driven freight insurance, today announced the expansion of its per-shipment product suite with the launch of a War & SRCC (Strikes, Riots, and Civil Commotion) cargo coverage product. Live since early April, this new offering empowers brokers, shippers, and freight forwarders to secure vital protection in an increasingly complex global landscape.The product addresses a critical gap in the market by providing thorough, accurately priced coverage for risks often excluded from standard cargo policies. With limits up to $20 million for Air and Ocean conveyances and $2.5 million for War on Land, Loadsure’s latest solution is designed to meet the market’s demand for speed and precision, ensuring the freight industry remains resilient despite civil unrest, revolution, or hostile acts.“The global supply chain is facing unprecedented pressure from geopolitical shifts,” said Johnny McCord, Loadsure CEO and Founder. “Our mission has always been to meet the industry where it is, providing the agility and data-driven insights needed to manage risk in real-time. This new coverage isn’t just a product; it’s a commitment to ensuring our partners can move goods confidently, no matter how the global landscape evolves.”By leveraging an automated workflow, Loadsure allows users to quote and bind coverage for one or many shipments in a timeframe that reflects the urgency of today’s logistics environment. This streamlined approach is essential for businesses navigating volatile regions where conditions can change rapidly.“By bringing War and SRCC coverage into our on-demand product suite, we are removing the friction for insurance brokers in the procurement process and delivering the high-limit protection our European and global clients require to keep trade moving safely,” said Ben Brough, Loadsure’s Director of Europe.For more information on Loadsure’s War & SRCC coverage and its full suite of AI-powered insurance solutions, visit loadsure.net/lp/war-cargo/.About LoadsureAbout LoadsureLoadsure is a leading provider of supply chain insurance coverage and a rapidly growing insurtech serving the North American and European markets. Through its innovative Holistic Freight Protection approach, Loadsure empowers shippers, freight professionals, insurance agents, and motor carriers to make informed decisions about supply-chain risks, safeguard their businesses with a comprehensive suite of insurance coverages, and quickly recover from loss through near real-time claims processing. Using advanced data analytics and AI, Loadsure generates accurately priced, tailored policies in seconds. Its platform integrates seamlessly into partner TMSs and load boards, and was recognized by Insurance Insider as the 2024 Insurtech Product of the Year. Loadsure is a managing general agent and Lloyd’s coverholder.

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