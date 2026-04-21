Castanet Announces a Collaboration with KenCast for an FEC Enhanced Satellite IP CDN

Vern Fotheringham - Founder and Exec Chairman Castanet and Henrik Axelsson CEO KenCast

This collaboration addresses real-world challenges: signal loss, weather, mobility, and congestion limiting hybrid broadcast and IP distribution

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castanet Corporation today announced a collaboration with KenCast, Inc . to integrate advanced IP multicast delivery capabilities into VoDoS (Video on Demand over Satellite), its nationwide Satellite IP content distribution network. In addition, the mobile-first Castanet 5G Broadcast Internet services will benefit from enhanced surety of delivery over UHF LPTV spectrum — targeting one of the core challenges in next-generation distribution: making delivery work reliably across mixed, imperfect networks.Castanet is showcasing its 5G Broadcast Internet platform this week at the NAB Show, demonstrating its commercial-ready Las Vegas network and its C5G Interactive Live Sports application.The Problem: Real-World Wireless Networks Don’t Behave Like LabsCombining broadcast with IP networks promises scale and efficiency — but in practice, performance degrades quickly under packet loss, variable latency, and mobility. Traditional delivery approaches rely on retransmissions and stable return paths — assumptions that break down in congested, mobile, or one-way environments.Making Content Delivery Robust and Reliable Even in Constrained EnvironmentsThrough this collaboration, Castanet is integrating KenCast technology designed to maintain usable delivery even when networks face lossy signals, contention delays, or inconsistent connectivity.“Our focus is not just scale but making delivery work in fixed and mobile distribution environments. Integrating KenCast’s resilient IP multicast and loss-tolerant transport capabilities gives us a foundation we can rely on — maintaining performance across diverse networks without redesigning workflows.” — Vern Fotheringham, Founder & Chairman, Castanet CorporationKenCast’s software supports the transport of live video streams and file-based data across Castanet’s heterogeneous environment — including satellite CDN, 5G Broadcast Internet, ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 broadcast, and NTN satellite — without relying on retransmissions or stable return paths.This enables:• Continuity of delivery despite packet loss and jitter• Operation without reliable return paths, critical for broadcast and mobile use cases• Consistent performance across mixed coverage environments, including moving devices• Secure transport across multiple network domainsFrom Architecture to Practical DeploymentAt NAB Show, Castanet is demonstrating how its 5G Broadcast Internet extends beyond traditional broadcast into connected vehicles, mobile devices, and edge environments — where network conditions are inherently variable.“Most delivery systems assume stable networks. This collaboration removes that assumption — ensuring data remains usable even when loss, delay, and variability are part of the environment. By controlling delivery under those constraints, we maintain continuity without relying on retransmissions or stable return paths.” — Henrik Axelsson, CEO, KenCastThe collaboration between Castanet and KenCast focuses on ensuring delivery remains usable and predictable under real-world conditions.This supports practical deployment scenarios such as:• Distribution of large data sets where retransmissions are impractical• Pre-positioning media and data content in edge-cached storage for immediate availability while complying with Digital Rights Management, Conditional Access Services, Security, and Advertising Audit requirements• Delivery to vehicles moving across changing network coverageA Shift in How Data is Delivered at ScaleCastanet’s model reflects a broader transition from best-effort, contention-based, one-to-one delivery to a controlled, one-to-many distribution — where efficiency and quality are achieved without sacrificing reliability.Within this framework, KenCast contributes the ability to ensure that data arrives completely, correctly, and within defined performance constraints, even when underlying networks cannot guarantee it.About Castanet CorporationCastanet is pioneering 5G Broadcast Internet — a revolutionary network and platform that uses LPTV broadcast spectrum to deliver live streaming and video on demand including AI generated content directly to consumers at massive scale. By transforming the economics of one-to-many content delivery,Castanet enables broadcasters, content owners, and platform operators to reach audiences with unprecedented efficiency and quality. Leveraging its engagement platform, Castanet works with content owners to deliver and monetize innovative content experiences in the digital era, including the C5G Interactive Live Sports app.About KenCast, Inc.KenCast provides end-to-end IP content delivery solutions for distributing files and streams across satellite, terrestrial, and hybrid networks. Its Fazzt platform combines scalable multicast delivery, advanced error correction, and application-layer transport controls — including scheduling, targeting, and secure distribution — to ensure data is delivered efficiently across complex and variable network conditions. KenCast solutions are deployed across media, defense, and enterprise environments.Attendees can learn more about Castanet at booth 1450, Central Hall, and about KenCast at their booth W1746 at the NAB Show.MEDIA CONTACTCompany: Castanet CorporationWebsite: www.castanet5g.com Event: NAB Show, Las Vegas — April 2026Contact Name: Alexander RenzEmail: Alex@castanet-5g.comPhone: +1-206-913-7966MEDIA CONTACTCompany: KenCast, Inc.Website: www.kencast.com Event: NAB Show, Las Vegas — April 2026Contact Name: Oriel NewmanEmail: Newman@KenCast.comPhone: +1-203-359-6984###This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

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