'Reflections on Progress: Courting Challenges' Exhibition Offers Insight on Global Themes Exploring Social Justice

NYSWA commencing its 2nd century Left: Natalie Giugni, Oracle, 2023, bone, gold leaf and mixed media, 9.5”H x 5.5” W x 5” D Right: Stephenie Lee, Tribute to Sand II (Left panel), 2013, color pigment & ink on Hanji, 23 ¼" H x 20 ¼" W x 2 ¾" D Left to right: Sueim Koo, With the tender touch..., mixed media with collage, 24” H x 36” W. Lori Horowitz, Balance of Liberty, wall relief-copper wire mesh and fiber, 26"H x 20"W X 12"D. Nancy Bueti-Randall, Daffodil, Early Spring, oil on linen, 22” H x 24” W.

Marking a significant moment as the New York Society of Women Artists — NYSWA launches its second century advocating for women’s rights in the arts.

Civic engagement has long been a goal of this court. The Sifton Gallery is one way the court contributes to the life of our community by supporting and promoting the cultural life of its residents,” — Judge Robert M. Levy

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reflections on Progress: Courting Challenges, presented at the Charles P. Sifton Gallery in the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, features more than 35 works by members of the New York Society of Women Artists (NYSWA), marking a significant moment as the organization launches its second century advocating for women’s rights in the arts.

Curated by Judge Robert M. Levy under the auspices of Chief Judge Margo K. Brodie, the Charles P. Sifton Courthouse Gallery continues its longstanding tradition of supporting the principles of truth and fairness. “Civic engagement has long been a goal of this court. The Sifton Gallery is one way the court contributes to the life of our community by supporting and promoting the cultural life of its residents,” said Judge Robert M. Levy.

NYSWA artists present works addressing human rights, environmental stewardship, and social justice, offering compelling perspectives shaped by themes developed specifically for this exhibition. Several artists explore nature as a framework for resilience, examining how systems endure, adapt, and regenerate over time. Through this lens, the exhibition offers insight into urgent global challenges, encouraging audiences to engage with complex issues and foster greater awareness.

Showcasing artwork across diverse media, including painting, sculpture, installation, and mixed media—the exhibition highlights the intersections of human rights, environmental stewardship, and social justice. Together, the works underscore a shared pursuit of visibility, equality, and acceptance.

Highlighted works in the exhibition include:

• Natalie Giugni’s Oracle, which engages directly with the architecture of law and accountability. By juxtaposing organic matter with gold—symbols of mortality and power. The work questions whose truths are legitimized and whose are buried, inviting reflection on justice as both ideal and practice.

• Stephanie Lee’s Tribute to Sand II, which considers erosion and fragmentation as parallels to the human experience, suggesting that wholeness can endure within change.

• Sueim Koo’s New Wave in the Wind beneath a Teal Blue Sky, capturing the instability and promise inherent in transformation, where unseen forces shape both environment and society.

• Lori Horowitz’s Balance of Liberty, symbolizing the collective struggle required to uphold freedom while examining the tension between protection and oppression within democratic systems.

• Nancy Bueti-Randall’s Daffodil, Early Spring, embodying renewal and resilience, and reflecting the courage required to grow despite uncertainty.

Exhibition Details:

Dates: March 25, 2026 – September 2026

Location: Charles P. Sifton Gallery, New York Eastern District Court-Brooklyn Federal Courthouse

225 Cadman Plaza East, Brooklyn, New York, 11201

The exhibition space is located on the first floor in the Brooklyn Courthouse.

It is open to the public on weekdays from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

Founded in 1925 by trailblazing women artists, the New York Society of Women Artists recently celebrated its centennial and now enters a new era of creative advocacy. With 60 members ranging in age from 19 to 96, NYSWA is a multigenerational collective dedicated to fostering innovation, sharing expertise, and advancing gender equity, diversity, and social justice. Among its 23 fearless founders were Marguerite Zorach, Theresa Bernstein, and Anne Goldthwaite—artists who helped shape the trajectory of modern art while championing women’s voices.

Running from March through September 2026, Reflections on Progress: Courting Challenges reaffirms NYSWA’s mission to engage audiences through work that confronts complexity, inspires dialogue, and encourages reflection on the conditions shaping our world.

Upcoming Exhibition:

NYSWA Juried Member Show – The Art of Assembly

October 16, 2026 – November 22, 2026

Firmament Gallery, Nimbus Art Center

329 Warren Street

Jersey City, NJ, 07302

Juried by Tina Maneca, an accomplished curator, visual artist, and arts organizer based in Jersey City, this upcoming exhibition promises to further highlight the dynamic voices within NYSWA.

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