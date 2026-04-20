MEDIA ADVISORY: Chairman Lee and Ranking Member Heinrich Announce Upcoming Committee Schedul

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources announced its schedule for the week.

A hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. in room 366 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC.

The purpose of the hearing is to examine the President’s Budget Request for the Department of Energy for Fiscal Year 2027.

WITNESSES

The Honorable Christopher Wright

Secretary

Department of Energy

The hearing will be webcast live on the Committee’s website, and an archived video will be available shortly after the hearing concludes. Witness testimony will be available on the website at the start of the hearing.

Members of the press interested in attending should mail Jordan_roberts@energy.senate.gov to RSVP.