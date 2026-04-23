Advanced Urology Announces Transition to Transperineal Prostate Biopsy Using Koelis and AI-Assisted MRI Interpretation

Advanced Urology transitions to transperineal prostate biopsy using Koelis fusion platform and AI-assisted MRI interpretation for safer, more precise results

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Urology today announced the practice-wide transition of its prostate biopsy program to a transperineal approach using the Koelis fusion biopsy system, combined with artificial-intelligence-assisted MRI interpretation. The change brings together three of the most significant advances in prostate cancer diagnosis — a safer biopsy route, true MRI/ultrasound fusion targeting, and AI-enhanced lesion detection — into a single coordinated program delivered in the practice's ambulatory surgery centers.Prostate biopsy is the most commonly performed diagnostic procedure in urology, and the quality of that biopsy directly determines whether a patient's cancer is accurately detected, accurately graded, and accurately treated. Despite its importance, the traditional transrectal biopsy approach carries a well-documented risk of infection — including serious bloodstream infections requiring hospitalization — and systematic (non-targeted) biopsies can miss clinically significant cancers, particularly in the anterior and apical regions of the prostate. The new program is built to address both problems at once."Prostate biopsy is the foundation of everything that happens next in a man's prostate cancer journey," said Jitesh Patel, MD, Founder and President of Advanced Urology. "If the biopsy misses the cancer, or if it misgrades the cancer, every downstream decision is compromised. Our goal with this transition is simple: the most accurate biopsy available, with the fewest side effects, using the most advanced technology on the market. Transperineal biopsy with Koelis fusion and AI-assisted MRI interpretation is that biopsy."The Move Away from Transrectal BiopsyFor decades, the standard prostate biopsy in the United States has been performed through the rectum — a route that carries an inherent risk of introducing rectal bacteria into the prostate and bloodstream. Post-biopsy urinary tract infection and sepsis, although uncommon in absolute terms, represent the most serious complications of the procedure and have driven growing concern within the urologic community about antibiotic resistance and hospital admissions following transrectal biopsy.The transperineal approach eliminates that risk. Rather than passing the biopsy needle through the rectal wall, transperineal biopsy passes the needle through the skin of the perineum — a clean surgical field — to reach the prostate. Contemporary evidence demonstrates that the transperineal approach is associated with a near-elimination of post-biopsy sepsis, reduced need for prophylactic antibiotics, and improved sampling of anterior and apical prostate regions that are difficult to reach transrectally.Major urology societies, including the American Urological Association and the European Association of Urology, have increasingly endorsed transperineal biopsy as the preferred approach for modern prostate cancer diagnosis. Advanced Urology's transition brings its biopsy program in line with that evolving standard across all sites.The Koelis Fusion Biopsy SystemThe new program uses the Koelis fusion biopsy platform, one of the most advanced MRI/ultrasound fusion systems available. Fusion biopsy combines a patient's pre-procedure multiparametric MRI — which highlights suspicious lesions within the prostate — with real-time ultrasound imaging during the biopsy, allowing the urologist to precisely target each suspicious lesion rather than relying on systematic random sampling.The Koelis platform uses organ-based tracking that accommodates natural prostate movement and deformation during the biopsy, delivering consistent targeting accuracy throughout the procedure. For patients, this translates directly into more accurate cancer detection, better characterization of tumor location and volume, and more reliable grading of the cancer that is found — the information that drives every subsequent treatment decision.AI-Assisted MRI InterpretationThe program incorporates a second layer of precision that most biopsy programs do not offer: artificial-intelligence-assisted interpretation of prostate MRI. AI-based MRI analysis applies trained algorithms to multiparametric MRI images, identifying and characterizing suspicious lesions with a consistency and sensitivity that complements expert radiology review.In practice, this means the Koelis fusion biopsy is guided not only by the radiologist's read of the MRI, but also by AI-identified regions of interest — catching lesions that can be missed on conventional review, particularly smaller or atypical lesions in challenging locations. The result is a more complete map of the prostate going into the biopsy, and a more confident biopsy coming out of it."Precision in prostate cancer diagnosis is not a luxury — it directly changes outcomes," said Vahan Kassabian, MD, Chief Physician Officer of Advanced Urology. "When we combine a transperineal approach with Koelis fusion and AI-assisted MRI interpretation, we are identifying cancers that would have been missed, grading them more accurately, and doing it with a dramatically lower complication profile. That is a meaningful improvement over the biopsy most American men are still receiving today."Performed in Modern Ambulatory Surgery CentersAll transperineal fusion biopsies under the new program are performed in Advanced Urology's state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery centers across Georgia. Delivering the procedure in a modern ASC environment — rather than a hospital outpatient department or a clinic procedure room — provides a controlled surgical setting, dedicated anesthesia support, and a patient experience designed around same-day discharge and rapid recovery.For patients, this means the most advanced biopsy technology available is delivered in a setting built for efficiency, comfort, and safety, with the patient home the same day.A Foundation for Better Prostate Cancer CareImproved biopsy technology is not an isolated upgrade — it is the foundation of every downstream prostate cancer decision, from active surveillance candidacy to focal ablation eligibility to surgical and radiation planning. By moving the entire biopsy program to transperineal technique with Koelis fusion and AI-assisted MRI interpretation, Advanced Urology is investing in the diagnostic precision that underpins the practice's broader prostate cancer program, including the recently announced Atlanta Prostate Center The new biopsy program is now available across Advanced Urology's ambulatory surgery centers. Referrals and appointments can be scheduled by calling 678-344-8900 or visiting advancedurology.com.About Advanced UrologyAdvanced Urology is metro Atlanta's most innovative urology practice, with 14 clinic locations and 6 ambulatory surgery centers across Georgia, including the Center for Special Surgery in Alpharetta. The practice provides comprehensive urologic care for men and women, with specialized programs in prostate cancer, kidney stones, recurrent UTI, BPH, overactive bladder, low testosterone, and erectile dysfunction. To learn more, visit advancedurology.com or call 678-344-8900.

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