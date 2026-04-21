911Translate Launches Free AI Language Translation for Every 911 Center in America

For most dispatchers, a non-English-speaking caller means one thing: put them on hold and wait.

When someone calls 911 and doesn't speak English, it can take up to 10 minutes to get a translator on the line. This summer, it will only get worse.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 911Translate, a division of DeskOfficer, Inc., today announced the launch of its real-time AI language translation service, available free to every 911 center in the United States. The service enables dispatchers to communicate with callers in more than 70 languages in under one second — eliminating the multi-minute delays associated with traditional telephone interpreter services.

There are more than 25 million Americans who do not speak English. When one of them calls 911, the dispatcher must place the caller on hold and dial a third-party interpreter line — a process that routinely takes between 2 and 10 minutes. During that time, the caller is on their own and no one can understand them.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup expected to bring millions of international visitors to 16 host cities across the US this summer, 911 centers are expecting an unprecedented surge in multilingual calls — with no new tools to handle them.

Until now, 911 centers have only had one option: a traditional telephone interpreter service — a human-staffed language line that can take anywhere from 2 to 10 minutes to connect an interpreter to the call. For the majority of 911 centers that are not prepared for the anticipated summer surge of foreign callers, they are simply bracing for impact.

911Translate changes that. A dispatcher simply conference-calls 911Translate into the line. The service picks up in under one second, automatically detects the caller's language, and begins translating the conversation in real time. No software installation is required, no hardware, no changes to existing dispatch systems. Setup takes less than 30 minutes. And it's free.

"For 20 years, the only option a dispatcher had when a non-English speaker called 911 was to put them on hold and hope an interpreter picked up fast enough," said Kushyar Kasraie, CEO of DeskOfficer, Inc.. "We built this because that's not good enough. A caller in crisis shouldn't have to wait for someone to translate."

"Until now, most agencies didn't even know another option existed. We're making 911Translate available free to every 911 center in the country, and we're onboarding as many as we can — about five agencies a day — between now and June. The goal is simple: no dispatcher should be stuck waiting on a language line when the surge hits," said Jamieson Johnson, President of DeskOfficer, Inc..

Key Facts

- Languages: 70+ languages, automatically detected

- Connection time: Under 1 second

- Cost: Free for every 911 center in the US

- Setup: Under 30 minutes, no IT involvement required

- Integration: Works as a conference call — no software, no hardware, no CAD system changes

About 911Translate

911Translate is a real-time AI language translation service built specifically for 911 call centers. It is a product of DeskOfficer, Inc., a public safety technology company with nearly two decades of experience building software for law enforcement and public safety For more information, visit 911translate.ai.

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