Advanced Urology Announces Opening of the Atlanta Prostate Center for Better Prostate Cancer Treatment

Advanced Urology opens the Atlanta Prostate Center — focal ablation, robotic prostatectomy, brachytherapy, and Pluvicto infusion under one roof.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Urology today announced the opening of the Atlanta Prostate Center, a new comprehensive program designed to deliver the full continuum of modern prostate cancer care — from earliest-stage focal therapy through advanced metastatic treatment — under a single coordinated clinical model.Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in American men, and the treatment landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade. Patients now have options ranging from active surveillance to focal ablation, brachytherapy, robotic surgery, and — for men with advanced disease — newly approved targeted and immunotherapy agents that were not available even a few years ago. Matching the right treatment to the right patient requires access to every modality, evaluated by a team experienced in all of them. The Atlanta Prostate Center is built to be that destination."Prostate cancer is no longer a one-treatment disease," said Jitesh Patel, MD, Founder and President of Advanced Urology. "Men deserve a center where every modern option is available, where the treatment decision is driven by the disease and the patient rather than by what a particular practice happens to offer, and where the latest technology is delivered in modern, patient-friendly settings. That is what the Atlanta Prostate Center is built to be."The Full Continuum of Modern Prostate Cancer CareThe Atlanta Prostate Center consolidates the following treatment modalities under one program:Focal ablation with Vanquish . For appropriately selected men with localized prostate cancer, focal ablation treats only the cancerous portion of the gland while preserving the remainder — an approach designed to control the cancer while protecting continence and sexual function. The center uses the Vanquish platform, one of the most advanced focal ablation technologies available, delivered in an outpatient setting.Brachytherapy. For patients for whom radiation-based treatment is the optimal choice, the center offers modern brachytherapy — the implantation of radioactive seeds directly into the prostate — performed in Advanced Urology's state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery centers. Brachytherapy delivers highly targeted radiation to the prostate while minimizing exposure to surrounding tissue. Robotic prostatectomy with the da Vinci robot. For patients who require or prefer surgical removal of the prostate, robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy is performed at Advanced Urology's Center for Special Surgery in Alpharetta. The center is equipped with the latest da Vinci robotic platform, and Advanced Urology's surgeons have extensive experience delivering robotic prostatectomy — including in an outpatient setting — with a focus on oncologic control, continence preservation, and potency preservation.Advanced drug therapy and infusion. For men with advanced or metastatic prostate cancer, the center offers access to the latest FDA-approved systemic therapies, including Pluvicto (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan), a targeted radioligand therapy for PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, and Provenge (sipuleucel-T), an autologous cellular immunotherapy for select patients with metastatic castration-resistant disease. These therapies, which have historically required patients to travel to academic cancer centers, are available through the Atlanta Prostate Center in a community-based outpatient setting.Modern Infrastructure Across Multiple SitesThe Atlanta Prostate Center operates across Advanced Urology's statewide clinical infrastructure, allowing each treatment to be delivered in the setting best suited to it:The Center for Special Surgery in Alpharetta, Advanced Urology's flagship surgical facility, equipped with the latest da Vinci robotic platform for prostatectomy and other advanced proceduresAdvanced Urology's network of ambulatory surgery centers across Georgia, equipped for focal ablation, brachytherapy, biopsy, and related procedures, with same-day dischargeDedicated infusion capability for advanced drug therapy, including Pluvicto and Provenge administration, delivered in a patient-friendly outpatient environmentIntegrated diagnostic and imaging capability, including advanced prostate imaging and PSMA-based staging to guide treatment selectionThis infrastructure allows the center to deliver hospital-grade oncologic care in settings designed around patient convenience, shorter recovery, and lower overall cost of care.A Coordinated Model for a Complex Disease"The biggest challenge for men diagnosed with prostate cancer is not just choosing a treatment — it is understanding which treatment is right for their specific disease, and having access to it without bouncing between institutions," said Vahan Kassabian, MD, Chief Physician Officer of Advanced Urology. "The Atlanta Prostate Center is designed so that every option is on the table from day one, every modality is delivered by physicians who specialize in it, and every patient is supported by a coordinated team from diagnosis through survivorship or advanced care."Serving Patients Across GeorgiaThe Atlanta Prostate Center is now accepting new patients and referrals from primary care physicians, medical oncologists, and other specialists across the region. Consultations and second opinions can be scheduled by calling 678-344-8900 or visiting advancedurology.com.About Advanced UrologyAdvanced Urology is metro Atlanta's most innovative urology practice, with 14 clinic locations and 6 ambulatory surgery centers across Georgia, including the Center for Special Surgery in Alpharetta. The practice provides comprehensive urologic care for men and women, with specialized programs in prostate cancer, kidney stones, recurrent UTI, BPH, overactive bladder, low testosterone, and erectile dysfunction. To learn more, visit advancedurology.com or call 678-344-8900.

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