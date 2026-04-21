S Hotel Montego Bay Debuts Family Offer with Cultural Experiences Included

S Hotel Montego Bay - Main Pool S Hotel Montego Bay Logo

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- S Hotel Montego Bay , the contemporary boutique all inclusive set along the shores of Doctor’s Cave Beach, is inviting families to experience a more elevated kind of vacation with a new offer designed for connection, culture, and coastal relaxation.For stays of five nights or more, guests can enjoy added value and immersive activities that highlight the vibrant spirit of Jamaica—paired with the hotel’s signature blend of urban sophistication and laid back resort style.Families traveling with children ages 8-15 can take advantage of up to two kids staying free when sharing a room with two adults. The stay also includes three engaging experiences:• Reggae Dance Lesson – A lively introduction to Jamaica’s iconic rhythm and movement.• Patois Class – A fun, interactive way to learn local expressions.• Family Art Class (Paint & Pop) – A guided session where families create a take home keepsake inspired by Jamaican culture.These experiences complement the hotel’s ocean view accommodations, rooftop glass pool, beachfront main pool, and reserved loungers on Doctor’s Cave Beach. The property’s design featuring monochromatic suites, hand painted murals, and Jamaican artwork adds a stylish backdrop to every stay.Booking & Travel Window• Booking Window: Now – May 31, 2026• Stay Dates: Now – December 20, 2026• Eligible Room Categories: Deluxe Double Room Ocean View, Junior Suite Double Ocean View, Junior Suite King Ocean View, Sky Suite King Ocean View• Rates: Starting at $650 per night for a family of four• Offer is not combinable with any other promotion. Subject to availability. Blackout dates apply. Other restrictions may apply.Optional Family AdventuresGuests can enhance their stay with curated add on excursions, including:• Rocklands Bird Sanctuary – A peaceful encounter with Jamaica’s colorful birdlife.• Martha Brae Rafting – A scenic bamboo rafting journey along one of the island’s most famous rivers.• Watersports with Kelly’s Watersports – Snorkeling, tubing, and custom experiences crafted for S Hotel guests.S Hotel Montego Bay offers an all inclusive experience rooted in local flavor and contemporary design. Guests enjoy multiple dining venues featuring fresh Jamaican ingredients, a 24 hour fitness center, the Irie Spa & Baths with subterranean plunge pools, and a central location on the Hip Strip—steps from vibrant street life and the Caribbean Sea.For reservations, visit shotelmontegobay.com or email reservations@shotelmontegobay.com.

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