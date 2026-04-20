UM hosts 5th International Conference on Regenerative Medicine

MACAU, April 20 - In celebration of the 45th anniversary of the University of Macau (UM), the UM Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) and the University of Macau Advanced Research Institute in Hengqin jointly organised the 5th International Conference of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area on Regenerative Medicine. Held concurrently in Macao and Hengqin, the conference brought together about 400 leading scholars, clinical experts, industry professionals, researchers, and postgraduate students from around the world to explore the latest scientific advances and clinical applications in regenerative medicine.

Ge Wei, vice rector of UM, said that UM has rapidly developed into an internationally recognised research-oriented university. As its campus in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin continues to develop, the university will implement an innovative ‘one university, two campuses’ cross-border integrated management model. This will further strengthen the university’s capabilities in scientific research and talent development. He added that, in recent years, the International Conference of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area on Regenerative Medicine has become an important platform for advancing regional research and innovation in the field. This year’s conference is of particular significance as it coincides with UM’s 45th anniversary. Themed ‘Decoding Pluripotency & Reshaping Therapy’, the conference focused on stem cells, regenerative medicine and interdisciplinary collaboration, and highlighted the core value of regenerative medicine in linking basic research with clinical application. Held in both Macao and Hengqin, the conference symbolised the deep integration and dynamic flow of talent, ideas, and innovation within the Greater Bay Area.

Xu Renhe, associate dean of UM FHS and co-chair of the conference, noted that the event aimed to establish a high-level international platform for academic exchange. By bringing together experts and scholars in regenerative medicine, the conference sought to promote in-depth cross-institutional and interdisciplinary exchange and collaboration, and to advance the coordinated development of regenerative medicine research in the region. It covered a wide range of traditional and emerging fields, including developmental biology, stem cell biology, regenerative medicine, cell and gene therapy, and the application of artificial intelligence in biomedical sciences. There was a particular focus on strengthening the close link between basic research and clinical translation, and accelerating the transformation of research outcomes into practical applications.

The conference featured two plenary keynote lectures and seven thematic sessions. In his keynote lecture, Ji Weizhi, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Distinguished Professor at Kunming University of Science and Technology, presented the significant advances made that his research team has made in the field of early human development. Using human embryo culture and embryo model systems, his team has revealed key biological mechanisms during post-implantation development. Xie Ting, chair professor and Kerry Holdings Professor of Science at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, presented his research on promoting the long-term expansion of human retinal stem cells through microenvironmental regulation, and demonstrated their therapeutic potential for degenerative eye diseases. With a focus on basic life sciences and translational medical applications, the two keynote lectures illustrated the broad prospects of regenerative medicine in various research areas and clinical practices, offering valuable insights into the future development of precision medicine and novel therapeutic strategies.

The thematic sessions offered a wealth of content, with speakers presenting on topics including: the presence and functions of pluripotent neural stem cells derived from neuroepithelium outside the central nervous system; the treatment of Parkinson’s disease using dopaminergic progenitors derived from human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs); the clinical translation of iPSC-derived neuronal cell therapies for Huntington’s disease; and the therapeutic applications of immune cells derived from hiPSCs. Some presentations covered innovative clinical concepts, such as cranial surgery as a novel therapeutic strategy for Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, over 50 outstanding research posters were displayed at the venue. The posters were evaluated by the awards committee, with some being selected for the Best Poster Award.

The conference was attended by Chan Chou Weng, deputy director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR government; Sou Hoi Chi, deputy director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; Paul Kwong Hang Tam, vice president of the Macau University of Science and Technology; Li Jun, vice president of Zunyi Medical University; Chen Mingyuan, vice president of the Fifth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University; Feng Jinkang, vice president of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University Hengqin Hospital; Leng Xiaomei, director of the Department of Internal Medicine at the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital; Meng Ya, director of the Institute of Translational Medicine at Zhuhai People’s Hospital; Shi Yingchao and Liu Xuezhao, researchers at the Guangdong Institute of Intelligence Science and Technology; Chuxia Deng, dean of UM FHS; and Chen Guokai, executive deputy director of the University of Macau Advanced Research Institute in Hengqin.