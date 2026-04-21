Canopy Connect Expands Insurance Intake Platform to Meet Agency Clients Where They Are

Your Clients Can Choose How to Share Their Insurance Information Canopy Connect logo

New feature gives insurance prospects multiple ways to share their information, from carrier connection to agent-assisted intake

Not every client wants to share their insurance information the same way. We built this because our customers told us they needed it—and now their clients have a clear, simple choice.” — Tolga Tezel, Founder & CEO of Canopy Connect

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canopy Connect, the leader in insurance intake and verification technology, today announced the launch of its new sharing path feature for the Canopy Connect Insurance Intake Platform . The update introduces a configurable intake selection screen within the Link Flow, allowing insurance prospects to choose how they want to share their insurance information—meeting clients at every point on the digital confidence spectrum, from the digitally confident to those who prefer to pick up the phone.The sharing path page presents prospects with four intake options: connecting directly to their insurance carrier account uploading a declarations page or insurance document , completing a form manually, or selecting "Contact Me" to request a call from their agent. Agencies have full control over which options are displayed, and the feature can be enabled and configured through Canopy Connect's Flow Builder.“Not every client wants to share their insurance information the same way,” said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO of Canopy Connect. “Some want to connect their carrier account. Some would rather upload a dec page. Others prefer a form. And some just want you to call them. We built this because our customers told us they needed it—and now their clients have a clear, simple choice.”Since its founding, Canopy Connect has steadily expanded its intake capabilities beyond carrier connections to include document upload with intelligent parsing and custom forms. The sharing path feature brings all of these options to the surface in a single, transparent moment of choice,ensuring that no prospect drops off because the intake process doesn't match how they prefer to engage.The feature was developed in direct response to customer feedback from agencies who observed that some clients were hesitating or abandoning the intake process when the available options weren't immediately clear. By offering the sharing options upfront, agencies can now capture a broader range of clients without adding complexity to their workflow.The sharing path feature is available now to all Canopy Connect users on eligible plans that include Link Flows. For existing flows, the feature can be enabled in Flow Builder by navigating to the Login section and selecting "Show sharing path screens." The feature will be enabled by default for all new flows going forward.About Canopy ConnectCanopy Connect is the leader in insurance verification technology, giving businesses the ability to retrieve verified insurance information directly from insurance carriers in seconds and deliver data directly into other systems via API. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect's solutions allow insurance agencies, carriers, lenders, auto dealers, insurance innovators, and other businesses to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services.For more information, visit www.usecanopy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.