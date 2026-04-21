Advanced Urology Announces Opening of Innovative Kidney Stone Treatment Center

New center brings outpatient treatment of large kidney stones to Georgia, combining the best technology and same-day-discharge

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Urology today announced the opening of a new Kidney Stone Treatment Center built around a clinical model rarely offered in community urology: the ability to safely and effectively treat large, complex kidney stones — including stones measuring 2 to 4 centimeters — entirely on an outpatient basis in the practice's ambulatory surgery centers, with same-day discharge.Kidney stones of this size have traditionally required percutaneous surgery performed in a hospital operating room, with overnight or multi-day admission, an incision through the flank, and a significant recovery period. The new center offers an alternative: a staged ureteroscopic approach using the latest generation of digital and laser technology, delivered in a modern ambulatory surgery setting, with the patient home the same day.The model represents a fundamental shift in how complex stone disease can be treated — and in what it costs the healthcare system to treat it.Treating Large Stones Without HospitalizationFor patients with large-volume kidney stones, the standard of care in most of American medicine has been percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) in a hospital setting, often with a 1- to 3-day inpatient stay. The procedure is effective, but it is also invasive, expensive, and associated with a longer recovery than most patients expect.Advances in flexible ureteroscopy, laser technology, and imaging now make it possible to treat many of these same stones entirely through the urinary tract — without any incision — when the procedure is performed with modern equipment and, when necessary, staged across two shorter outpatient sessions rather than a single prolonged hospital operation.The new Kidney Stone Treatment Center is built around that approach. Patients with stones in the 2 to 4 centimeter range who would otherwise be admitted to a hospital for PCNL are evaluated for an outpatient staged ureteroscopic strategy, in which the stone is treated across sequential same-day procedures using advanced laser lithotripsy. Between stages, patients recover at home with a temporary stent in place. Each session is performed in an Advanced Urology ambulatory surgery center, and each session ends with the patient going home the same day.This model avoids hospitalization for a patient population that has historically required it, and it does so without compromising stone clearance or patient safety."The technology available today allows us to do things in an ambulatory setting that would have required a hospital admission even five years ago," said Jitesh Patel, MD, Founder and President of Advanced Urology. "A patient with a 3-centimeter stone no longer has to choose between an invasive percutaneous operation with an overnight stay and leaving the stone untreated. We can treat that stone in stages, entirely in our surgery centers, with the patient home the same day each time. That is a significant advance in both patient experience and cost of care."The Technology Behind the ModelThe center is equipped with the current state-of-the-art in endoscopic stone treatment, allowing Advanced Urology's surgeons to deliver hospital-grade complex stone surgery in an outpatient setting: Thulium fiber laser, the leading-edge laser platform in ureteroscopic stone treatment, offering higher precision, more efficient stone dusting, and reduced retropulsion compared with traditional holmium lasers — advantages that are particularly meaningful when treating larger stone volumesDisposable digital ureteroscopes, which provide superior image quality, consistent deflection across every case, and eliminate the performance degradation and cross-contamination risk associated with repeatedly reprocessed reusable scopes. Every patient is treated with a brand-new, optimally functioning instrument Dornier Delta 3 shock wave lithotripsy, a fully non-invasive platform that breaks stones using focused acoustic energy delivered through the skin, with no incisions, no scopes, and no stents required in most casesAdvanced fluoroscopic and imaging capability throughout the practice's ambulatory surgery centers, supporting safe and precise stone targetingTogether, this technology stack allows the practice's urologists to match the right treatment to each patient's specific stone size, location, and composition — from non-invasive shock wave lithotripsy for small stones to staged ureteroscopic treatment for large, complex stone burdens.Same- or Next-Day Access for Acute StonesIn addition to planned treatment of large stone disease, the center is built for speed in the acute setting. Because Advanced Urology operates its own ambulatory surgery centers with dedicated block time, patients presenting with acute obstructing stones can frequently be scheduled for surgery the same day or the next day, rather than waiting one to several weeks for operating room availability as is common elsewhere."Speed matters in stone disease," said Vahan Kassabian, MD, Chief Physician Officer of Advanced Urology. "An obstructing stone is painful, it keeps patients out of work, and it carries real risk of infection if left untreated. Our model is built so that when a patient walks in with an acute stone, we can often have them in the operating room the same day or the next day. That is a fundamentally different experience than what most stone patients receive."A Prevention Arm Built InThe center also incorporates a comprehensive metabolic stone evaluation program for patients with recurrent or high-risk disease. This includes detailed blood chemistry, two 24-hour urine collections measuring the specific chemistries that drive stone formation, and stone composition analysis where material is available. Based on the results, patients receive a targeted prevention program that may include potassium citrate or other citrate-based therapy, personalized dietary modification, fluid recommendations tied to measured urinary output, and pharmacologic therapy when indicated.Addressing a Common and Costly GapKidney stone disease generates billions of dollars in annual healthcare spending in the United States, driven largely by recurrent episodes, emergency department visits, and inpatient surgical admissions. Shifting appropriate complex stone treatment from the hospital to the ambulatory surgery setting — safely, and with equivalent or improved outcomes — represents a meaningful opportunity to reduce the cost of care while improving the patient experience.The new Kidney Stone Treatment Center is designed to deliver on that opportunity for patients across Georgia and to serve as a referral resource for primary care physicians, emergency departments, and nephrologists across the region.The center is now accepting new patients. Referrals and appointments can be scheduled by calling 678 344 8900 or visiting advancedurology.com.About Advanced UrologyAdvanced Urology is metro Atlanta's most innovative urology practice, with 14 clinic locations and 6 ambulatory surgery centers across Georgia. The practice provides comprehensive urologic care for men and women, with specialized programs in kidney stones, recurrent UTI, BPH, overactive bladder, prostate cancer, low testosterone, and erectile dysfunction. To learn more, visit advancedurology.com or call 678 344 8900

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