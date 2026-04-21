HYBE LATIN AMERICA AND SIENTO RECORDS PRESENT 'LOW CLIKA: THE SERIES' FOR THE RELEASE OF THEIR DEBUT ALBUM

A digital series from SIENTO Records blending 17 episodes 5 singles & a fictional storyline starring the band alongside rising talent and notable personalities.

MEXICO CITY, CA, MEXICO, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYBE Latin America, through its label SIENTO Records, presents Low Clika: The Series, a project that, for the first time in the region, transforms an album release into a narrative-driven experience, blurring the line between music and audiovisual storytelling. Here, the music doesn’t just accompany the story — it is part of it.Structured across 5 chapters, 17 micro-episodes, and a live show, each episode introduces a key moment in the storyline while simultaneously leading into a new single release. The result is a rollout designed to be experienced as a continuous series.Comprised of Raki, Agus, Lalo, Terry, Memo, and Ricky, Low Clika debuted in November 2025 with “Camionetas Negras,” produced by renowned hitmakers Wicked Outside (Natanael Cano, Ganggy) and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum producer Julia Lewis (Bad Bunny, Karol G, Katseye). The group followed up with a remix featuring Ganggy in early 2026 and recently premiered their second single, “Julieta,” exclusively at Premio Lo Nuestro.The series follows the story of Low Clika as they are betrayed by Chuky — their personal manager and Lalo’s cousin — and sold to agents of a sinister corporation aiming to clone them and create the “perfect” band: High Clika. With the help of well-known allies, Low Clika must fight back against their captors and their own clones to reclaim their band, their careers, and their dream of making it in the music industry.Behind the scenes, the series is directed by Tony Garcia, visionary co-creator and co-director of Vgly, alongside Santiago Fábregas, director of Vgly and Las Crónicas del Taco, and one of the most respected voices in Mexican audiovisual storytelling.“Building universes around music is part of HYBE’s DNA and Chairman Bang’s vision. When we started thinking about Low Clika’s album release, it was only natural to apply that methodology: creating an ecosystem where music, content, and narrative coexist. Fans don’t just listen — they step into a world where the band’s story unfolds from a different perspective. It’s a new kind of experience for the community and a unique impact on the genre. And it all begins with this series.”— Myrna Pérez, General Manager of SIENTO RecordsDigital series — short-form stories ranging from 1 to 5 minutes designed for content platforms — are redefining entertainment: dynamic consumption, immediate hooks, intense эмоtions, and cliffhangers that keep audiences coming back for more. Already a major phenomenon in Asia, the format is now gaining traction in Mexico and Latin America. Viral cases, such as social media series like “las frutas infieles,” highlight its regional potential. While especially popular among younger audiences, its appeal spans generations. HYBE Latin America adapts this format for the first time to a real band, merging short-form storytelling, music releases, and traditional episodic content into one unified ecosystem.For HYBE, music has the power to move, comfort, and connect people. With Low Clika: The Series, that belief is brought to life through a real band, where content becomes the bridge between artists and their community. The cast combines musical talent, on-screen presence, and digital influence, featuring Victor Mendivil, El Abelito, Sasha Gonzalez, Muki Sabogal, El Rufas, Ramonzzta, Rosy Salinas, José Estrada, and Reyna Ast.Low Clika: The Series premieres on April 22 at 6:00 p.m. CST with a rollout designed around the community experience. Episodes debut on Tuesdays on Weverse — the global superfans platform — featuring exclusive content and interactive elements. On Wednesdays, episodes are released on TikTok and YouTube, followed by a new single each Thursday. Everything is connected — all part of the same story.Fans can follow the series on TikTok, YouTube and Weverse, and stay up to date with Low Clika via @LowClika across all social platforms for exclusive content.ABOUT LOW CLIKAMade up of Ricardo, Agustín, Memo, Raki, Terry, and Lalo, neo–regional Mexican band Low Clika was formed after its members participated in the popular reality show Pase a la Fama. In their short career, the group has developed exceptional synergy, treating each other like family and constantly complementing one another’s skills. Raki, Lalo, and Agustín lead the band’s songwriting, Memo serves as musical director, while Terry and Ricardo handle production and propose studio arrangements. The name Low Clika represents their style and personality, emphasizing the connection and energy they aim to transmit.SIENTO RecordsSIENTO Records is the new label from HYBE Latin America dedicated to promoting regional Mexican music and Latin pop. Its mission is to support emerging artists, amplify their talent and authenticity, and prepare them for sustainable careers with international reach. With a 360° storytelling approach, each project combines music, narrative, visuals, and experiences that emotionally connect with audiences.HYBE LATIN AMERICAHYBE Latin America is the regional branch of HYBE, focused on amplifying the vibrant voices and diverse talents of Latin American artists on the global stage. With a deep appreciation for the region’s cultural richness, HYBE Latin America blends traditional rhythms with avant-garde artistry, creating a dynamic platform where innovation meets heritage. Committed to empowering artists through creative autonomy and cutting-edge resources, HYBE Latin America fosters a collaborative environment that transcends borders and unites fans worldwide. Through groundbreaking music, unforgettable live experiences, and meaningful cultural exchange, HYBE Latin America redefines the global identity of Latin music—shaping the future of entertainment while celebrating the heart of the region.

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