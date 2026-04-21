California Hairdresser and Colorist 'Just Jeff' Launches Statewide Salon Tour

Celebrity chef and television host Guy Fieri poses with hairstylist Just Jeff inside the salon while holding Formula 18 professional hair products. Just Jeff performs a detailed haircut inside the salon, demonstrating professional styling technique and precision cutting. Just Jeff stands with respected hair educators JuanCarlos Zazueta Torres (@hair.juancarlos) and Christine Carver (@lightenuptheworld) outside Manes Salon. Just Jeff carefully adjusts and evaluates a client’s hairstyle during a consultation inside the salon. Moments like this highlight the personalized attention and detail that go into creating a hairstyle tailored to each client. Just Jeff styles a client’s hair using a blow dryer and round brush, carefully shaping the front layers to create volume and movement.

Salon Gregories Veteran hairdresser and colorist debuts JustJeffHair.com with bookings in Orange County, Roseville, Napa and Santa Rosa.

Jeff is simply fabulous with hair!” — Kristen T.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Nance, the California hairstylist, colorist, and entrepreneur behind the Just Jeff brand, has launched JustJeffHair.com as the centralized operating hub for his four-location statewide residency model. The site functions as a direct-to-client booking channel that consolidates his four salon residencies under a single brand-owned URL, allowing clients to view his statewide schedule and book hair appointments directly.Jeff began his career in Newport Beach in 1989 after training at Main Street Cosmetology in Garden Grove, California. He went on to assist at Carlton Hair International before joining Salon Gregories at Fashion Island in Newport Beach in 2000, where he spent more than 20 years as part of the salon's artistic team. Artistic Director Dusty Simington recruited Jeff to Salon Gregories, took him under his wing, and trained him through a formal teacher training program. During that time, Jeff taught hair cutting to salon assistants and independent stylists from salons across the region.Jeff traces his interest in the profession to two moments. The first was watching the 1975 film "Shampoo," starring Warren Beatty as a hairdresser driving a motorcycle to clients' homes. The second came at age 16, when he met his mother's hairdresser. "He looked like a freak. Awesome music was playing. And I was like, man, this is life for me," Jeff said. He enrolled in cosmetology school at age 20 and has been cutting hair ever since.Jeff's brand traces back to his early days working as a bouncer, where he went by many names, none of them his own. "I got called different names, so I just started saying, 'No, it's just Jeff,'" Jeff said. Someone picked it up, it stuck, and Jeff eventually adopted Just Jeff as his proprietary brand identity. This hair brand has served as the anchor for his presence as a master hair stylist and colorist for over three decades, appearing across his salon listings, social media handles, and now his new website at JustJeffHair.com."I have spent my hair-cutting career in service as a hairdresser and colorist , making sure every client walks into any room looking exactly how they want the world to see them," said Just Jeff. "The website is my way of scaling my brand and further establishing myself in the California hair market. Whether someone has been in my chair for 15 years or is hearing my name for the first time, this is where they find me now."The site also serves as the digital infrastructure layer for Jeff's multi-salon operation, publishing his confirmed salon schedule on a rotating six-week cycle. His current locations include Rock Star Hair Studio and Spa in Newport Beach, The Standard Salon in Roseville, David Magna Salon in Napa, and REL in Santa Rosa. Clients at each location can view upcoming dates and book directly through Just Jeff's booking portal. Jeff currently serves as a strategic partner and brand ambassador for Formula 18, a professional hair color and care product line. In that role, he conducts haircutting classes at salons in Northern and Southern California.Jeff specializes in haircuts, hair color, hair highlights, and blonding. He has built his client base through referral since the start of his career. "A good hairdresser is trained to see your facial features and give you a haircut according to your facial structure," Jeff said. The referral model has produced clients who have followed Jeff across state lines.One longtime client, Kristen T., who relocated to the East Coast, continued to book appointments with Jeff on return trips to California. "Jeff is simply fabulous with hair!" she said. "I have very curly hair and always had a difficult time finding someone who knew how to handle it. He knows exactly what to do and always makes me feel 1,000 times better about myself by the time I walk out of the salon.""Seeing the look on a client's face when you gave them what they wanted. They're so confident when they walk out," Jeff said. "Hair is personal. It affects how people feel about themselves every single day. If we can make someone feel perfect with a haircut, then we've done our job." JustJeffHair.com is live now. Clients can view Jeff's salon rotation schedule, review his services, and book appointments directly through his new website.About Just JeffJust Jeff is a California-based hairstylist and colorist with 37 years of experience. A veteran of Salon Gregories at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, he joined the salon in 2000 and spent more than 20 years on the salon's artistic team under Dusty Simington. He has taught hair cutting to stylists across Southern and Northern California. Jeff serves as a strategic partner and brand ambassador for Formula 18, a professional hair color and care product line, and operates a rotating six-week Regional Residency Model as a guest stylist at Rock Star Hair Studio and Spa in Newport Beach, The Standard Salon in Roseville, David Magna Salon in Napa, and REL in Santa Rosa. Clients can view his schedule and book haircuts and coloring appointments at JustJeffHair.com.Content Creation and Syndication by ClientCzar , a B2B customer acquisition partner specializing in technology development and revenue-driven marketing strategies for SMBs.

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