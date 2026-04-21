The Bianchi Law Group Celebrates 13 Years of Distinguished Criminal Defense and Community Service

Former Prosecutors Continue to Deliver Hard-Hitting Defense While Expanding Attorney Wellness Initiatives

PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Bianchi Law Group, LLC, a premier New Jersey criminal defense firm founded by former prosecutors, proudly celebrates 13 years of serving clients across all 21 counties of New Jersey. Founded in 2013 by Robert A. Bianchi, Esq., former Morris County Prosecutor, and David J. Bruno, Esq., former Major Crimes Assistant Prosecutor, the firm has built a reputation for aggressive, knowledgeable criminal defense rooted in insider prosecutorial experience.

“After leaving the Prosecutor’s Office, Bob and I were excited to build BLG from the ground up, and 13 years later, we are still standing, still fighting, and still growing,” said David J. Bruno, founding partner at The Bianchi Law Group.

What sets The Bianchi Law Group apart is the rare combination of credentials and experience that its founding partners bring to the table. Robert A. Bianchi served as Morris County Prosecutor from 2007 to 2013, appointed by the Governor of New Jersey and unanimously confirmed by the New Jersey Senate. He is the only practicing criminal defense attorney in New Jersey who is both a New Jersey Supreme Court Certified Criminal Trial Attorney and a former Governor-appointed County Prosecutor.

David J. Bruno served alongside Bianchi in the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office from 2007 to 2013, where he was assigned to the Major Crimes Unit prosecuting the most serious criminal offenses, as well as the Professional Standards Unit monitoring police misconduct and the Fraud Unit investigating white collar crimes.

Both partners hold the prestigious designation of Certified Criminal Trial Attorney by the New Jersey Supreme Court, a credential held by less than 1% of the more than 93,000 attorneys licensed in New Jersey.

The transition from prosecution to criminal defense was driven by a deep understanding of the justice system and a commitment to ensuring fair representation for those accused of crimes.

“Our team of former prosecutors brings the kind of experience and dedication that allows us to deliver hard-hitting criminal defense work. We do this while Bob and I expand our reach to serve more people through both representation and our attorney wellness and performance mindset initiatives,” Bruno added.

The firm’s attorneys understand prosecution strategies, courtroom procedures, and the inner workings of the New Jersey criminal justice system from years of experience on the other side. This insider knowledge has proven invaluable in defending clients facing charges ranging from criminal cases and domestic violence to complex white collar crimes and serious felonies.

Beyond case results, the firm has made a commitment to giving back to the legal community by lecturing or numerous Bar Associations, as well as, supporting attorney wellness, an often-overlooked aspect of legal practice. The firm’s attorney wellness initiatives reflect the partners’ dedication to supporting their colleagues and promoting a healthier, more sustainable approach to legal practice.

“Thirteen years ago, we set out to build a different kind of criminal defense firm, one grounded in prosecutorial experience and unwavering commitment to our clients. Today, I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, not just in the courtroom, but in giving back to the legal community and supporting our colleagues through our attorney wellness initiatives. This is only the beginning.” This is not to mention all of the mentoring and performance mindset practices we give to the entire community of lawyers, and non-lawyers alike,” said Robert A. Bianchi, founding partner at The Bianchi Law Group.

Robert Bianchi and David Bruno have become a prominent legal voice on national television, having appeared as legal analysts on Court TV, CNN, ABC, FOX News, NBC, CBS, and MSNBC. Bianchi served for 6 years as a host and anchor at the Law & Crime Network, providing expert commentary on high profile criminal cases across the country. Both he and David host the Nothing but the Truth Podcast–a show about resilience and mindset practices.

Throughout their career, Robert and Dave have been recognized with numerous awards, including:

Prosecutor of the Year Award from the New Jersey Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association

Honored speaker for both the Hudson and Morris County 200 Club(s)

District Attorney of the Year Award from the National Council of Columbia Associations in Civil Service

Community Service Award from the New York/New Jersey Asian-American Law Enforcement Advisory Board

Man of the Year from the Italian American Police Society of New Jersey

Man of the Year from The Columbian Foundation

Bianchi Proudly serves his community as an EMT and rides as a volunteer ambulance member for the South Orange Rescue Squad.

The Bianchi Law Group provides comprehensive legal representation in the following practice areas:

Criminal Defense

DWI/DUI Defense

Domestic Violence Defense

Municipal Court Cases

Juvenile Crimes

Drug Offenses

Assault & Aggravated Assault

Sex Crimes Defense

White Collar Crimes

Theft Crimes

Murder & Manslaughter Defense

Appeals

Restraining Orders

The firm serves clients in all 21 counties of New Jersey, with a particular focus on Morris County, Monmouth County, Somerset County, Bergen County, and surrounding areas. Offices are located in Parsippany, with a strong presence serving Morristown and the greater Morris County region, as well as offices in Red Bank, NJ. .

As The Bianchi Law Group enters its next chapter, the firm remains committed to its founding principles: aggressive advocacy, insider prosecutorial knowledge, and unwavering dedication to client service.

“We are deeply grateful for every client who trusted us, every colleague who sends referrals our way, and a community that has supported us every step of the journey,” said Bruno. “The first 13 years built the foundation. The best is still ahead, and we are committed to delivering impact, service, and community at the highest level.”

The firm continues to expand its services while maintaining the personalized attention and high-level representation that has become its hallmark. With a team of former prosecutors who understand the system from the inside, The Bianchi Law Group is uniquely positioned to defend clients facing criminal charges and to advocate for those injured by the negligence of others.

For more information, visit bianchilawgroup.com.

The Bianchi Law Group, LLC is a premier New Jersey criminal defense and personal injury law firm founded in 2013 by Robert A. Bianchi, Esq., former Morris County Prosecutor, and David J. Bruno, Esq., former Major Crimes Assistant Prosecutor. Serving all 21 counties of New Jersey from offices in Parsippany, the firm leverages insider prosecutorial experience to deliver aggressive, knowledgeable representation. Both founding partners are New Jersey Supreme Court Certified Criminal Trial Attorneys, which a distinction held by less than 1% of attorneys in the state. Robert Bianchi is the only practicing criminal defense attorney in New Jersey who is both a Certified Criminal Trial Attorney and former Governor-appointed County Prosecutor. The firm has achieved significant results, including a $10.9 million jury verdict in a construction accident case. Both partners serve as national TV legal analysts and host the Nothing but the Truth Podcast, expert legal commentary to audiences nationwide.

The Bianchi Law Group LLC

8 Campus Dr #105 Parsippany, NJ 07054

(862) 210-8570

https://bianchilawgroup.com/

Press Contact : Dave Bruno

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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