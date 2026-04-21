PEDIGREE Foundation Releases 2025 Impact Report, Celebrating One Million Dogs Helped and the Power of Collaboration

PEDIGREE Foundation PEDIGREE Foundation 2025 Impact Report

New report highlights how working together with shelters, rescues and partners helped drive lifesaving impact for dogs in need

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, PEDIGREE Foundation released its 2025 Impact Report entitled, “Working Together: How the Power of Community Changed Dogs’ Lives in 2025,” highlighting the collective efforts that helped advance its mission of helping dogs in need find loving homes. The report showcases how collaboration with shelters, rescue organizations and other animal welfare partners led to meaningful progress in 2025, including a major milestone for the organization: surpassing one million dogs helped through grant support, since its founding in 2008.With shelters facing capacity challenges across the country, there’s no time to slow down. According to the 2025 Annual Data Report by Shelter Animals Count at the ASPCA , 2025 ended with more dogs in shelters than when it began, underscoring the need for the animal welfare community to continue its vital work in finding forever families for dogs in need. That’s why PEDIGREE Foundation provides more than $1 million in grants each year to shelter and rescue organizations, helping to fund foster, transport and behavior programs to increase dog adoptions.“Our 2025 Impact Report emphasizes the power of collaboration,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “By partnering with other animal welfare organizations and supporting adoption-driving initiatives from shelters and rescues, we’re helping unlock new solutions, expand lifesaving capacity and move more dogs into the forever homes they deserve.”PEDIGREE Foundation 2025 Impact Report Highlights:- In 2025, PEDIGREE Foundation awarded $1.2 million across 94 grants, helping nearly 119,000 dogs and supporting shelters and rescues in 32 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada.- The inaugural Foster 50 program brought together a coalition of animal welfare organizations to help shelters and rescues nationwide build and strengthen their foster programs. The campaign engaged 9,000 net-new foster parents, with more than 36,500 animals – including nearly 16,000 dogs – cared for in foster homes, and more than 11,000 adopted. The impact report features a Q&A with members of the Foster 50 coalition on how collaboration helped strengthen outcomes for animals throughout the program.- In response to devastating natural disasters, including the Southern California wildfires and Central Texas floods, PEDIGREE Foundation provided $232,000 in Disaster Relief Grants to 18 organizations, including $125,000 to American Humane Society (AHS) in 2025. This helped partners on the ground mobilize quickly to deliver lifesaving care for 36,000 dogs impacted by natural catastrophes. The impact report includes a Q&A with Cesar Perea, Associate Vice President of Rescue at AHS on the organization’s relief efforts and the importance of support from organizations like PEDIGREE Foundation.- Efforts in 2025 helped the Foundation reach a lifetime impact of $15.3M awarded through 6,400 grants, helping more than one million dogs since 2008.The positive outcomes celebrated in the report are thanks to the generous community of donors, partners and dog lovers that support PEDIGREE Foundation and share our dedication to getting dogs into the arms of loving families, where they belong.To read the full 2025 Impact Report and learn more about PEDIGREE Foundation, visit PEDIGREEFoundation.org and follow PEDIGREE Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.About PEDIGREE FoundationWe believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREEfood for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We've awarded more than 6,400 grants and over $15.3 million to U.S. and Canadian shelters and rescues that help dogs in need and have helped more than one million dogs through grants support. Since launching our Canadian grant program in 2022, we have provided more than $465,000 CAD to local shelters and rescues and Disaster Relief Grants across Canada. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we see a day when all dogs are safe, secure, fed well, cared for, and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.

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