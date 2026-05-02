Jay Abiona Launches Bookish Beans, LLC: A New Coffee Venture Designed to Connect Coffee Lovers with the Joy of Reading

Bookish Beans Freshly Roasted Coffee

Jay Abiona launches Bookish Beans, LLC, merging coffee culture with literature, offering freshly roasted coffee that inspires reading and community connection.

Bookish Beans, Brewed for Book Lovers; Enjoyed by Everyone! Sip, Read, Repeat.” — Bookish Beans, LLC

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jay Abiona, an accomplished security professional, CEO of Credible Security Solutions, Inc., published author and owner of Books by Jay Abiona, LLC, is thrilled to announce the launch of his new coffee brand, Bookish Beans, LLC . This innovative venture seeks to unite the beloved rituals of coffee consumption and reading, creating a unique experience for aficionados of both.Books by Jay Abiona, LLC has garnered recognition for its captivating book "Whispers of Wisdom: A Collection of Original Quotes" , the upcoming books in the series, “The Whispers of Wisdom Trilogy”, other upcoming book releases and a commitment to promoting literacy, creativity as well as sharing his faith in God. Abiona's journey as an author began with a passion for sharing his life and testimony and how God changed his life and a deep appreciation for the written word. Becoming an author and publishing a book was always a dream and he believed that combining this with the rich, aromatic experience of coffee could enhance the reading journey for many.“Coffee is more than just a beverage; it’s a catalyst for creativity and connection,” says Abiona. “I wanted to create a brand that not only offers premium coffee but also celebrates the world of books and the pleasure they bring into our lives. Each serving size of Bookish Beans coffee is crafted with the same passion I have for my writing and protecting people.” Bookish Beans will feature a carefully curated selection of premium coffee blends, each chosen to evoke the essence of classic literature and contemporary reads alike. From the robust flavors of a strong brew to the delicate nuances of lighter blends, there will be something for every reader’s palate. However, Abiona also stated, “Even though I believe that every cup of coffee tells a story, whether you’re lost in the pages of a book or taking a moment to savor life. Our brews are crafted not just for the dedicated reader, but for every coffee lover who appreciates the warmth of a shared moment. Because great coffee is a story meant to be enjoyed by all."Though Jay didn't initially grow up with a penchant for coffee, his mother owned a beloved deli in the inner city of Yonkers, New York where she brewed up some of the best coffee the neighborhood had to offer. Her rich, flavorful brew created a loyal following, and it wasn't long before Jay joined the ranks of those who could not resist the delightful taste of her coffee. It was there in Yonkers, Jay's hometown, amidst the laughter and chatter of the locals, that his love for coffee ignited, blossoming into a deep appreciation for the beverage on those early morning deli visits. He says his coffee will be loved by all but especially those individuals who want to enjoy a good cup of brew while diving into a great book.The choice of the company name, Bookish Beans, perfectly encapsulates his vision. But there’s more to the story behind the name, specifically, the phone number attached to it and if you want to text Bookish Beans the number is 877-963-2326. The alphanumeric dialing for the company has a special meaning; 877-YO3-BEAN. The "YO" pays homage to Yonkers, where Jay grew up and his coffee journey began, echoing the familiar pattern of the local phone numbers that started with 96, a nod to the city’s identifiers. The “3” represents Jay’s favorite number and as he says, the Holy Trinity, adding a personal and spiritual touch to the brand's identity, while “BEAN” naturally highlights the essential element in every coffee they roast.As Bookish Beans prepares to open its 'online' doors, Jay invites everyone to experience the delightful fusion of coffee. With warm cups in hand and a penchant for good stories, customers will find a welcoming place to relax while in the comfort of there own home. Bookish Beans is not just a coffee company; it's a celebration of community, nostalgia, and the simple pleasures that come with a great cup of coffee and a good book.In addition to providing high-quality coffee and tea, Jay Abiona has plans for interactive promotions that will engage the local community of readers and coffee lovers. The company will host book readings, book fairs, coffee tastings, and workshops that merge literary discussions with coffee appreciation and create lasting memories. Abiona believes that fostering a community around these shared passions will elevate both, reading experiences and coffee drinking for the caffeine connoisseur.The launch of Bookish Beans marks a significant expansion for Abiona, who aims to inspire others to celebrate the simple pleasures of life like sipping coffee while getting lost in a good book. With his deep-rooted belief in the power of sharing his story through his quotes in “The Whispers of Wisdom Trilogy” as well as other publications and the connections made over a cup of coffee, Abiona is excited to see how this new venture will grow and impact fellow book and coffee lovers. As an introductory special, Bookish Beans is offering 33% off every first order on any of the 3 Sample Packs and always provides free shipping within the United States with no minimum order.1. Sample Pack (Best Seller): 6Bean, Cowboy, Breakfast, Peru, Mexico & Bali.2. Sample Pack (International): Brazil Santos, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Honduras & Tanzania3. Sample Pack (Flavored): French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Cinnabun, Caramel & MochaBookish Beans has officially launched for one time purchases or for extra savings and the ease of having a coffee supply automated, there are weekly and monthly subscriptions available for those looking to enjoy premium coffee delivered straight to their homes. Coffee enthusiasts and readers alike are encouraged to join the journey by visiting the official Bookish Beans Website and subscribing for updates, special promotions, and upcoming events.

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