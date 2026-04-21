Yoruba Media Labs, Acast and Publicis Media Back Canadian Hip-Hop Podcast Slate

Wally Eltawashy Ceo of Yoruba Media Labs

New series spotlight foundational Canadian hip-hop stories that shaped culture but were never captured at scale.

This launch reflects how we're building Yoruba Media Labs as a next-generation IP studio, creating culturally driven stories designed to scale across platforms and markets.” — Wally Eltawashy, CEO, Yoruba Media Labs

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoruba Media Labs today announced the launch of two original podcasts — 2 Black Guys and The Story of Figure 4 Records — in collaboration with Acast and Publicis Media The projects, developed and produced by YML Studios, Yoruba’s in-house content division, focus on foundational moments in Canadian hip-hop culture that helped shape identity locally, yet were never fully captured at scale despite their influence on global music and fashion.To our knowledge, this marks one of the first examples in Canada of an agency supporting multiple original podcast IP projects at launch, pointing to a broader shift in how culturally driven content is being developed and supported.2 Black Guys explores the rise and cultural impact of a Canadian hip-hop fashion label that gained prominence in the 1990s, examining its influence across music, style and street culture.The Story of Figure 4 Records is a deep dive into one of Canada’s most pivotal hip-hop labels, home to artists including Rascalz, Kardinal Offishall and k-os, and the role it played in shaping the country’s music landscape.Both series blend interviews, archival material and firsthand accounts, offering an inside look at the people and moments behind a movement that helped define a generation.The podcasts will be distributed across Canada and globally on major platforms via Acast, in collaboration with Publicis Media.“This launch reflects how we’re building Yoruba Media Labs as a next-generation IP studio,” said Waleed Eltawashy, CEO of Yoruba Media Labs. “We’re creating culturally driven stories that start in audio but are designed to scale across platforms and connect with audiences globally.”“This collaboration showcases how we approach media and content with a client-first mindset,” said Scott Nelson, Market Lead, APX Exchange Canada, Publicis Media. “Supporting culturally relevant storytelling allows brands to connect authentically while delivering meaningful impact.”“Acast is proud to partner on projects that demonstrate how creator-led storytelling and strategic monetization can thrive together,” said Heather Gordon, Managing Director, Acast Canada The launch represents an ongoing collaboration between Yoruba Media Labs, Publicis Media and Acast to explore new models for content development, audience engagement and brand participation.2 Black Guys and The Story of Figure 4 Records will be available later this year on all major podcast platforms.About Yoruba Media LabsYoruba Media Labs is a next-generation content studio focused on developing culturally driven intellectual property across audio, television and digital platforms.About AcastAcast is a leading podcast company providing hosting, distribution and monetization services to creators and advertisers globally.About Publicis MediaPublicis Media is a global media agency network focused on delivering data-driven marketing and content solutions.

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