IDC Expands Its Live Music and Event Production Operations in the SF Bay Area

This new phase continues IDC’s mission to develop opportunities for the independent artist

IDC has been a game changer for San Francisco. My collaboration with Steffen Franz has been transformational, and together we’ve helped shape a new cultural heartbeat for San Francisco.” — Ben Davis, Illuminate the Arts Founder and Executive Director

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTION COLLECTIVE is introducing a new branding and website launch in 2026! With a legacy rooted in twenty years of helping independent artists build and maintain their own careers, IDC is now one of the Bay Area’s most trusted partners for live music, event production, and marketing. As they unveil their new branding and website to reflect their full range of services, IDC is excited to create a new chapter with the next generation of indie labels and corporate partners who value professional, systems-driven execution.

From calling shows for corporate and nonprofit clients at Chase Center and Levi’s Stadium, to planning and producing music and cultural events attended by thousands of people around the Bay Area, Steffen Franz and his team at IDC execute a wide range of events and projects while creating consistent, paid opportunities for independent artists. Over the last six years IDC has partnered with Illuminate the Arts (illuminate.org) to bring free live music to the city, and last year alone produced close to 500 performances and events across multiple concert series.

“IDC has been a game changer for San Francisco. From the start, it was our intention to restore San Francisco’s live music swagger—five years and thousands of free concerts later, the city feels reconnected to live music in a way that continues to grow. My collaboration with Steffen Franz has been transformational, and together we’ve helped shape a new cultural heartbeat for San Francisco.”

-Ben Davis, Illuminate the Arts Founder and Executive Director

With the support of the SF Recreation and Parks Department, Illuminate and IDC have produced concert series at multiple venues, including two in Golden Gate Park: the Golden Gate Park Bandshell and The Whale’s Tail along the JFK Promenade; the Civic Center Soundtrack Series at Fulton Plaza; and the Sounds of the Street Series at India Basin Waterfront Park. Together they have been central to the production of many cultural moments in San Francisco, including all entertainment and live production for the last three years of WELCOME (aka The Lasers on Market Street) during SF Pride; the relaunch event for The Bay Lights in March 2026; and the opening launch events for Naga, the sea serpent in Rainbow Falls along JFK Promenade.

IDC also recently began producing Live on The Avenue with the town of San Anselmo, CA, a concert series that runs 55 shows across two stages from June through September!

“For over two decades, IDC has been a cornerstone for independent artist distribution and marketing, and with our recent expansion into large-scale event booking and production, we’ve created a unique ecosystem for the modern industry. We are excited for this new era—one that provides a seamless bridge between the studio and the stage for indie creators, non-profits, and corporate partners alike.”

-Steffen Franz, IDC President/Founder

Steffen Franz has decades of experience producing large-scale events, bringing his technical prowess and management skills to many national and local brands and non-profit organizations including SONY (SIE); UCSF; Monterey Bay Aquarium; Google; Facebook/Meta; Prometheus; Asana; Figma; Hitachi; City of Hope; and GAP Corporate Summit. Franz also co-produces the annual conference for Women in Product, a major female-focused nonprofit organization, and has been technical director for all AfroTech Executive events.

Other events IDC has co-produced include the Claude Forever live-streamed event at Golden Gate Park with the California Academy of Science (saying goodbye to our Albino Alligator, a legend in San Francisco); and the Kehinde Wiley Closing Event with the de Young Museum, featuring live performances and fireside chats. In 2024, IDC co-produced 21 shows as part of the city-sponsored program SF Live, working with almost a dozen local venues and producing shows and events at Union Square, Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, Fulton Plaza, and the GGP Bandshell.

In addition to event production, IDC also executes successful marketing campaigns for a diverse array of music releases. The company provides a unique set of valuable services to help labels and artists strategize, market, and distribute their own music. IDC maintains long-standing business relationships with an assortment of retailers, publicists, radio promoters, social media experts, graphic designers, videographers and editors, and various other industry professionals that can be contracted to work on any project. With their innovative IDC PROMO service, IDC strategizes customized and cost-effective marketing and distribution campaigns to yield tangible results for an agreed upon budget.

To find out more about how IDC can help with your event production or music career, please visit our recently redesigned website at www.independentdistro.com

Please feel free to send IDC any information about your project through the

IDC Request for Information (RFI) Form

For more information, or for press and interview inquiries, please call or email IDC at:

(415) 292-7007 – newmusic@independentdistro.com



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