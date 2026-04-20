California Law School Leaders Join Call for ABA to 'Retain and Strengthen' Diversity Accreditation Standard

(Subscription required) Law school professors from across California joined hundreds of academics, attorneys and others who are urging the American Bar Association Accreditation Council to “retain and strengthen" instead of repealing, a standard that governs DEI requirements in law school admissions, even amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on these rules.

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