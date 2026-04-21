2026 International Debate Champions Crowned: North Allegheny Senior High School Wins IPPF Title, $10,000 Prize

NYU Director of Debate Will Baker (far left), Brewer Foundation President Ian Shaw (second from left), and Brewer Foundation Chairman William A. Brewer III (far right) crown the 2026 IPPF World Champions, North Allegheny Senior High School.

This year’s IPPF World Champions showcased a command of the topic, offered a credible plan to address the problem, and defended it with passion.” — William A. Brewer III

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After six months of debate, North Allegheny Senior High School from Wexford, Pennsylvania, triumphed in the 25th annual Brewer Foundation / New York University International Public Policy Forum (IPPF) Finals — earning the coveted title of IPPF World Champion and a $10,000 grand prize from the Brewer Foundation.The final debate, held Saturday, April 18, at NYU School of Law in New York City, concluded the largest competition in the IPPF’s history, which began with 332 teams from 39 countries including Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, China, and Japan, among others.This year’s resolution challenged teams to address the global education crisis, “Resolved: The Group of 20 Nations should levy a global education tax equal to 1% of each member country's gross domestic product to establish a dedicated international organization that supports the provision of universal, free, quality primary and secondary education.”From the original pool of 332 teams, 64 advanced into a rigorous single-elimination written debate tournament. The “Elite Eight” earned an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City as guests of the Brewer Foundation to engage in high-stakes, in-person debates before a panel of global experts.Topic experts, former IPPF champions, and guests from around the world attended the final debate.“This year’s IPPF World Champions showcased a command of the topic, offered a credible plan to address the problem and defended it with passion," said William A. Brewer III , chairman of the Brewer Foundation and founder of the IPPF.Brewer added, “The IPPF pushes students to confront the world’s most pressing issues—from nuclear proliferation to climate change, and now, the global education crisis. This year’s competitors answered that call.”The winning team, coached by Dominic Moore and composed of students Sanjeev Arora, Kaartic Muralidharan, Eric Peng, Aayushi Vardhan, Samuel Xiao, and Casey Yan bested top contenders in the quarterfinals and semifinals before defeating Millburn High School from Millburn, New Jersey, in the final round.In addition to being part of the IPPF World Champion team, Sanjeev Arora, a junior from North Allegheny Senior High School, won the John E. Sexton Award and a $1,000 prize for exceptional performance during the final debate.Awards:• Runner Up: Millburn High School from Millburn, New Jersey ($5,000 prize)• Semifinalists: Westwood High School from Austin, Texas, and Ivy Bridge Academy from Johns Creek, Georgia ($3,000 prize each)• Quarterfinalists: BASIS International School Shenzhen from Shenzhen, China; Çevre High School from Istanbul, Turkey; Delbarton School from Morristown, New Jersey; Troy High School from Troy, Michigan; ($1,500 prize each)Judging Panel:The final debate judges included Brewer Foundation Chairman William A. Brewer III; NYU President Emeritus John Sexton; United World Colleges Executive Director Faith Abiodun; Director of the MLK Jr. Forensics Program at Howard University Angela D. Minor; Miha Andric, an international debate coach and Director of Education Center Argument based in Slovenia; Alex Pouille, Zone Europe Chief Financial Officer for Anheuser-Busch InBev; and NYU Global TIES for Children Director Dr. Florencia Lopez-Boo.Will Baker, famed debate coach, Director of the NYU Global Debate Fund and member of the IPPF Advisory Board, served as moderator for the final debate.About the IPPF and the Brewer Foundation:The IPPF was founded in 2001 by the Brewer Foundation and is jointly administered with New York University. The program is available to all high schools around the world. The IPPF is endorsed by leading forensic agencies, such as the National Association for Urban Debate Leagues, the International Debate Education Association, the Impact Coalition, Associated Leaders of Urban Debate Leagues, and the National Debate Coaches Association.The Brewer Foundation is a private, non-profit organization funded by companies, individuals and the national litigation firm of Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors . With offices in New York and Dallas, the Foundation has achieved widespread recognition for its efforts to create, fund and manage a variety of educational outreach programs.

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