Governor appoints Judge Bermudez to Court of Appeal

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the nomination of Imperial County Superior Court Presiding Judge Eran Marie Bermudez to the Fourth District Court of Appeal, signaling a continued effort to elevate veteran trial jurists to the state’s higher benches.

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