Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,307 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,226 in the last 365 days.

Governor appoints Judge Bermudez to Court of Appeal

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the nomination of Imperial County Superior Court Presiding Judge Eran Marie Bermudez to the Fourth District Court of Appeal, signaling a continued effort to elevate veteran trial jurists to the state’s higher benches.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor appoints Judge Bermudez to Court of Appeal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.