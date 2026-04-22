HaulBadge Launches Auto Transport Carrier Verification Platform to Combat Industry Fraud

HaulBadge — Free auto transport carrier verification, pickup sheets, and driver QR codes for vehicle owners, dealers, and brokers across the United States.

HaulBadge gives vehicle owners, dealers, and brokers instant DOT verification, fraud detection, and pickup protection tools — all free to start.

People hand over vehicles worth thousands of dollars to drivers they cannot verify. HaulBadge brings live driver authentication, pickup security, and photo proof to the moment trust matters most.” — Philip Nadaskai, Founder, HaulBadge

CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HaulBadge Launches Pickup Verification Platform to Help Prevent Auto Transport Fraud, Driver Misrepresentation, and Vehicle DisputesHaulBadge, a new verification platform built for the auto transport industry, has officially launched with a mission to secure one of the most vulnerable moments in vehicle shipping: verification and pickup. By combining live QR-based driver authentication, verified carrier credentials, and timestamped photo documentation into one shareable pickup verification sheet , HaulBadge gives consumers, dealers, brokers, and carriers a new way to create trust before a vehicle ever leaves the driveway.For millions of Americans each year, shipping a vehicle can be stressful and uncertain. Whether buying a car from another state, relocating across the country, sending a vehicle to a family member, or coordinating transport for a dealership sale, customers are often asked to release a valuable asset to a driver they have never met. In many cases, the only reassurance available is a phone call, a truck logo, or paperwork that may be outdated, altered, or impossible to verify in real time.That lack of transparency has helped fuel fraud across the auto transport industry. Common issues include double brokering, where a shipment is reassigned without approval to an unknown third party, carriers operating under revoked authority, fake dispatchers, forged insurance documents, and disputes over vehicle condition at pickup or delivery. Once a vehicle has been loaded, resolving these issues can become expensive, time-consuming, and difficult for everyone involved.HaulBadge was designed to solve that problem at its source.The company’s flagship feature is the HaulBadge Pickup Verification Sheet, a mobile-friendly page that can be sent by a broker, dealer, carrier, or customer directly to whoever is releasing the vehicle. Instead of relying on scattered texts and verbal confirmation, the sheet provides one centralized place to verify who is arriving, what company they represent, and whether their credentials are active at the time of pickup.Each verification sheet includes a live QR code tied to the assigned driver or carrier. When scanned at pickup, the QR code instantly displays real-time verification details including the driver’s identity, insurance status, DOT number, company information, and HaulBadge trust score. Because the page pulls live data each time it is opened, it cannot be reused like a static screenshot or forged document. This creates an added layer of security at the exact moment possession of the vehicle changes hands.HaulBadge also addresses one of the most common pain points in transport: condition disputes. Through the same pickup verification sheet, the releasing party can upload timestamped photos of the vehicle directly from their phone before the driver takes possession. These images become part of the shipment record, helping document pre-existing damage, verify condition, and reduce disagreements later in the process.While HaulBadge also offers free DOT and MC number lookups, the company says its larger goal is creating a new standard for pickup transparency and real-time trust.“Most platforms stop at basic carrier data,” said Philip Nadaskai, founder of HaulBadge. “But the real moment that matters is pickup. That’s when someone is handing over keys to a stranger and hoping everything checks out. We built HaulBadge to give people confidence in that moment, with live verification, identity confirmation, and documented vehicle condition all in one place.”For carriers, HaulBadge offers free verification enrollment. Approved drivers and companies receive a unique HaulBadge ID and reusable live QR credential that can be presented to customers and partners on future shipments. For brokers and dealerships, the platform offers branded pickup verification pages that can be sent directly to customers as part of the booking process, helping improve professionalism and customer confidence.HaulBadge is operated by Phunded LLC and serves vehicle owners, dealers, brokers, and carriers across the United States. Basic DOT and MC lookups are free. Pickup Verification Sheets are available for a one-time fee of $4.99 or through Pro and Broker subscription plans. Carrier verification is free and typically takes less than 10 minutes to complete.For more information, visit HaulBadge.com

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