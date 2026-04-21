Pantera’s EnergyX Stake Re-Rated to A$42.6 Million Following Increase in Capital Raise Price

Higher valuation reflects strengthening lithium market, U.S. supply chain momentum and EnergyX project milestones

Pantera Minerals Limited (OTCQB:PTMLF)

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pantera Minerals Limited (ASX: PFE) (OTCQB: PTMLF) announced that its strategic equity stake in U.S.-based lithium technology company Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. (“EnergyX”) has been re-rated to approximately A$42.6 million, following an increase in EnergyX’s current Regulation A capital raise price to US$13.00 per share.At the revised price, Pantera’s holding of 2.34 million EnergyX shares represents an uplift of approximately A$8.6 million from its original acquisition value of ~A$34 million, equating to a ~37% increase from its entry price of US$9.50 per share.The valuation uplift reflects continued operational progress at EnergyX, growing institutional engagement, and improving sentiment across the global lithium sector, supported by a significant recovery in lithium prices over the past 12 months.EnergyX has raised approximately US$170 million in equity funding to date, with backing from strategic investors including General Motors, POSCO and Eni. Over the past year, the company has progressively increased its raise price from US$10 to US$13 per share, highlighting increasing market validation of its platform and growth strategy.Pantera Chairman & CEO Barnaby Egerton-Warburton, commented:“The uplift in EnergyX’s raise price reflects the progress being made across its platform, alongside improving sentiment in the lithium sector and renewed confidence in the U.S. critical minerals sector. Our partnership with EnergyX continues to add value for Pantera shareholders as the EnergyX platform matures.”Strategic exposure to U.S. lithium growthPantera secured its shareholding in EnergyX as part of the A$40 million sale of its Smackover Lithium Project, retaining exposure to the development of EnergyX’s lithium assets across the United States and South America.The transaction provided immediate balance sheet strength while maintaining upside exposure to key projects including Project Lonestar in the United States and Project Black Giant in Chile.EnergyX’s recent progress includes the commissioning of its lithium demonstration plant in Texas, which is expected to produce approximately 250 tonnes per annum of lithium hydroxide and validate its proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology at scale.Additional catalysts supporting the re-rating include:>Engagement of Goldman Sachs to support partnerships and capital markets strategy>A US$690 million letter of interest from the U.S. Export-Import Bank for Project Black Giant>Advancing pathway toward commercial-scale lithium production>Multiple value drivers across Pantera’s portfolioAlongside the EnergyX valuation uplift, Pantera continues to advance its broader U.S.-focused critical minerals strategy, targeting lithium, antimony, copper, silver and rare earth elements.The Company is progressing its Gillham Project in Arkansas toward drilling, following high-grade antimony results of up to 3.92% Sb and the identification of multiple priority drill targets.Pantera remains fully funded for its current exploration programs, with a A$2 million deferred payment due in July 2026.-ENDS-ABOUT PANTERA MINERALS LIMITEDPantera Minerals Limited (ASX: PFE) (OTCQB: PTMLF) is a forward-looking mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing projects in critical minerals across the United States with a particular focus on its projects located in Southwest Arkansas. With newly acquired mineral leases covering historically productive ground, Pantera is positioned to re-establish exploration in a district that has seen no systematic modern work for nearly a century.

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